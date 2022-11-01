Citeline and Norstella Complete Merger to Form a $5 Billion Global Pharmaceutical Technology Company

With more than 1,600 employees across the globe, the new organization is now one of the world's largest pharma intelligence solutions providers on the market

YARDLEY, Pa., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Norstella, a global leader with end-to-end solutions that smooth access to life-saving therapies for patients, has announced the completion of its merger with Citeline (formerly Pharma Intelligence), a leader in the clinical trial intelligence space.

At deal close, the $5 billion global company is now one of the world's largest pharma intelligence solutions providers on the market, with more than 1,600 employees across the five brands that make up Norstella: Evaluate, MMIT, Panalgo, The Dedham Group, and now Citeline.

This merger will allow Norstella to prioritize rapid innovation to help guide life sciences companies through the entire drug development process so patients can get access to therapies quicker.

"We believe that patient access starts with identifying unmet needs and doesn't end until a patient has a therapy in hand," said Mike Gallup, CEO of Norstella. "As the industry moves toward highly targeted therapies focused on smaller patient populations, our clients need solutions that provide actionable answers to critical business questions to help bring drugs to market quicker—ultimately helping patients receive treatment sooner."

From the clinical discovery process through commercialization, pharma manufacturers are overwhelmed with data and inundated with questions around applying real-world data, understanding the burden of disease, communicating the clinical efficacy of a drug, revealing an unanticipated positive clinical outcome or quantifying the consequence of a delayed therapy to market.

As a combined organization, Norstella's solutions will empower pharma stakeholders to identify unmet clinical needs early, construct clinical trials with informed endpoints that support downstream reimbursement decisions, and precisely identify eligible patients for clinical trials. A powerful example of this is Panalgo's Instant Health Data (IHD) platform, which can ingest Citeline's clinical trial and real-world data, MMIT's policy, restriction and patient lab data, and The Dedham Group's clinical pathway data and real-world evidence—all of which can be harnessed to quickly answer key questions related to the patient journey, payer reimbursement, and the safety and efficacy of therapeutics.

"This union is an opportunity for both Citeline and Norstella to advance their shared mission of making therapies available to the patients who need them," said Jay Nadler, Executive Chair of Norstella and Ramsey Hashem, CEO of Citeline. "We feel an urgency to make an impact, and we believe that we can bring innovation that will change patients' lives."

Added Gallup, "A key philosophy at Norstella is to innovate in partnership with our clients; we will continue to ask our clients where there is a gap and how we can close it. Together, we're aiming to create a healthcare marketplace that's more innovative and accessible for all."

About Norstella

At Norstella, our mission is simple: to help patients gain access to life-saving therapies. Norstella consists of several prominent organizations—Citeline, Evaluate, MMIT, Panalgo and The Dedham Group—that have united to offer a full range of pharmaceutical consultancy services and solutions. As one organization, Norstella provides life sciences clients with the right tools and expertise to navigate complexities at each step of the drug development life cycle, from pipeline to patient. For more information, visit Norstella and follow on LinkedIn.

About Citeline

Citeline (formerly Pharma Intelligence) powers a full suite of complementary business intelligence offerings to meet the evolving needs of life science professionals to accelerate the connection of treatments to patients and patients to treatments. These patient-focused solutions and services deliver and analyze data used to drive clinical, commercial, and regulatory related-decisions and create real-world opportunities for growth.

Our global teams of analysts, journalists and consultants keep their fingers on the pulse of the pharmaceutical, biomedical and medtech industries, covering it all with expert insights: key diseases, clinical trials, drug R&D and approvals, market forecasts and more. For more information on one of the world's most trusted life science partners, visit Citeline.

