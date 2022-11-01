C4 ENERGY® COLLABORATES WITH WOUNDED WARRIOR PROJECT(R) ON TWO NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES TO HONOR AND EMPOWER OUR NATION'S HEROES

The two-year partnership will help Wounded Warrior Project® provide free, life-changing programs to injured veterans on their journey of healing and improving overall physical and mental wellbeing

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- C4 Energy® , one of the fastest-growing energy drink brands in the United States, today announces its partnership with Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP), a nonprofit committed to honoring and empowering the nation's post-9/11 wounded veterans and their families. Through this two-year partnership, C4 Energy® will be standing alongside WWP to help ensure America's injured veterans receive the support they deserve to achieve their highest ambitions.

C4 Energy® celebrates its mission of igniting the limitless potential amongst our nation's most sacred heroes by supporting WWP through a multifaceted campaign. The strategic partnership will include C4 Energy® as the marquee national pre-workout sponsor for WWP's Carry Forward® 5K events, a $500,000 donation over the span of two years, education for consumers on WWP's programs and services, an exclusive C4 Energy® x WWP Mango Foxtrot flavor, a C4® x WWP Mango Foxtrot pre-workout, and "The Weight of It: A Walk for Remembrance" walk with United States Marine Corps veteran, Cpl. Nick Perales.

"We are proud to partner with Wounded Warrior Project to honor injured veterans and their families on their journey of healing and improving their physical and mental wellbeing," says John Herman, President of Nutrabolt. "C4 Energy strives to live by the mantra 'grow and give back' wherein as we grow, we continue to find new and meaningful ways to give back. We feel we have a duty to give back and are proud to be able to do so in such an impactful and organic way."

Kicking off the partnership with the launch of an exclusive C4 Energy® Mango Foxtrot flavor in a WWP-branded can and pre-workout powder, the new and reimagined products are now available exclusively in military channels including AAFES, as well in stores nationwide. The exclusive cans will feature the WWP logo and a dedicated QR code, which will take consumers to a unique landing page where they can learn more about the organization and how to get involved.

"We're grateful for C4 Energy's innovative and engaging support of our mission at Wounded Warrior Project," said Brea Kratzert Todd, WWP Vice President of Business Development. "Their passion for helping veterans is humbling, and their creative, multifaceted approach to this partnership is exciting. We look forward to seeing the partnership in action, and we thank the team at C4 Energy for helping us continue to honor and empower wounded warriors."

Additionally, C4 Energy® will continue to support WWP's mission of helping wounded veterans as the national pre-workout sponsor of the nonprofit's Carry Forward® 5K events, with sampling of the co-branded cans, on-site activations, and warmups led by C4® ambassadors, such as veteran and roadside bomb survivor, Cpl. Nick Perales.

"Wounded Warrior Project's programs and services helped me heal and find comfort and community in civilian life," said Wounded Warrior Danielle Green. "As a result, I'm thankful for the generosity of corporate partners like C4 Energy because their support helps fuel these life-changing programs for warriors like me."

To celebrate the launch of this milestone partnership, Cpl. Nick Perales is working with C4 Energy® to honor his fallen service members through "The Weight of It: A Walk for Remembrance" walk. Perales' life mission is to give back and lead others to live a healthier, more fulfilled life. To accomplish this, while also driving awareness among civilians of the massive weight that service members must bear both during and after service, Cpl. Perales will complete a 50lb weighted ruck carry - a superhuman challenge of 205 miles on foot with C4 Energy® as his endurance support. This journey will take him from Houston to San Antonio, with Cpl. Perales aiming to arrive at his final destination of the Center for the Intrepid on Veterans Day, where he completed his recovery after losing both of his legs to a roadside bomb.

Through this integrated partnership and "The Weight of It: A Walk for Remembrance" walk fundraising, C4 Energy® is supporting warriors by connecting them with programs and services that help them live healthier, active lifestyles. Through physical fitness activities, nutrition classes, and wellness training provided by Wounded Warrior Project®, wounded veterans can reduce stress and depression, while being provided skills needed to live a healthy lifestyle, regardless of injury.

The two C4 Energy® x Wounded Warrior Project® products can be found online and in stores nationwide at AAFES, H-E-B, Publix, Kroger, Albertsons, QuikTrip, Giant Eagle, GetGo, Buc-ee's and more. To learn more about C4 Energy®'s partnership with WWP and to get involved with or donate to the organization, please visit us at https://cellucor.com/pages/c4-wounded-warrior .

About Nutrabolt

Nutrabolt is a fast-growing, global, active health and wellness company with a portfolio of market leading performance-oriented brands that energize and fuel active lifestyles. The company's disruptive and innovative products compete in the Functional Beverage and Active Nutrition segments, under three consumer-loved brands: C4® (one of the fastest-growing energy drink brands in the United States and the #1 selling global pre-workout brand), XTEND® (the #1 post-workout recovery brand in the United States), and Cellucor® (an award-winning sports nutrition brand created in 2002).

Since its founding 20 years ago, Nutrabolt has set out to meet the discerning needs of performance athletes and fitness enthusiasts, while appealing beyond this core group to include consumers around the globe who are making healthy, active living a daily priority.

Nutrabolt's portfolio, which is distributed in over 125 countries, is sold through company-owned DTC platforms, Amazon, and other third-party e-commerce marketplaces, and is available at leading retailers across the U.S., including Walmart, Target, 7-Eleven, Walgreens, Kroger, H-E-B, Wawa, Publix, GNC, and the Vitamin Shoppe. For more information about Nutrabolt, please visit www.nutrabolt.com and follow Nutrabolt on LinkedIn.

About Wounded Warrior Project

Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers – helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more .

