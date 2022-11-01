'Black Adam' star, Sarah Shahi's Second Act

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NewBeauty released its Fall 2022 Digital Issue with Sarah Shahi as the cover profile. Sarah Shahi discusses her fearless role in "Black Adam," her vocal support of Iranian women and her new love with "Sex/Life" co-star Adam Demos.

‘Black Adam' star, Sarah Shahi for NewBeauty (PRNewswire)

Black Adams remains in the top spot at theaters for Sarah Shahi its more than just her biggest film role of her career: "…my character is kind of a mix between Laura Croft and Indiana Jones. When we were first discussing the character, it's easy to play something that's tough. It's easy to play someone that is a 'badass.' But that's not interesting for us…what's interesting is someone who is fearless. What's interesting is the courage it takes to walk into that fear. To just remember her vulnerabilities, to make sure that her compassion, her warmth, her grace—these were all things that also came through the performance at certain times."

"I feel like I couldn't put my head down at night if I didn't talk about the similarities between playing someone like Adrianna and then also what's happening in the Middle East right now in Iran." Shahi on her strong support of Iranian women, inspired by her own mother's battle. "My mother was on the protesting lines over 40 years ago, fighting for the same thing that they're fighting for now. I wouldn't be here today if it weren't for the courage of my mother and everybody else that came before her."

Since its substantial numbers upon its debut in July 2021, Sex/Life on Netflix is preparing to launch season 2. Shahi tells us "…it's different this year. I'll leave you with that. The themes of romance, hope, second chances; I think those are all safe to say and I'll let the audience's imagination run wild with what that could mean."

Shahi is having a huge moment in her career and is "happy as a clam" in her personal life. In working with her Sex/Life co-star and lover, Adam Demos "To be able to have someone that's on the inside that you can commiserate with or that you can vent to…it's pretty helpful."

NewBeauty's Fall 2022 Issue is on newsstands nationwide. For up-to-date information and the latest beauty and aesthetic industry developments visit newbeauty.com.

ABOUT NEWBEAUTY:

NewBeauty is the authority on beauty and the trusted resource for the most affluent and influential beauty consumer. The only magazine dedicated 100% to beauty with more than 5x the beauty edit of any other magazine, NewBeauty dives deep to provide valuable information, founded in research and vetted by experts, empowering women to make better beauty decisions. NewBeauty is published by SANDOW, a leader in innovation and design that delivers powerful products and services to a highly selective audience.

