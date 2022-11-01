AWAY NAMES CATHERINE DUNLEAVY PRESIDENT

Dunleavy, who previously served as Away's Chief Financial Officer, will lead alongside Jen Rubio, Chief Executive Officer, ushering the business into a strategic growth phase

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, travel lifestyle brand Away announced the appointment of Catherine Dunleavy, the brand's previous Chief Financial Officer, to the role of President. Effective immediately, Dunleavy will oversee Strategy, Operations & Supply Chain, Digital Product, Legal, and Finance teams as the organization advances its recovery and accelerates its strategic growth.

In her tenure as CFO, Dunleavy was a critical partner to Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Jen Rubio, in navigating the challenges of the pandemic and well-positioning the company to effectively capitalize on the return to travel. Dunleavy joined Away in October 2020, bringing robust, decades-long experience in financial and operational leadership to the company. Prior to Away, Dunleavy most recently served as the Vice President and CFO of Global Operations, Technology and Strategic Investments at Nike.

"In her two years with Away, Catherine has provided clear strategic vision, unlocked growth opportunities, and showcased her deep understanding of our business and our customer," said Jen Rubio, CEO of Away. "Catherine has become an incredibly trusted voice, advisor, and leader, and I'm personally thrilled to continue our work together as she steps into this new role."

"I'm incredibly proud of the work that the entire Away team has accomplished since I joined the company two years ago. I'm honored that Jen and the Board have given me their confidence to drive greater impact in this new role. Away's continued growth amid tumultuous macroenvironments coupled with our impressive brand affinity highlight just how beloved Away remains, despite external factors impacting retail and travel industries," said Catherine Dunleavy. "I'm excited to work alongside Away's best-in-class executive team as we continue to catapult the company's future growth together."

Since beginning its initial pandemic recovery in the second half of 2020, Away's key business metrics have significantly outperformed and outpaced early recovery estimates. Thoughtful product releases and community engagement coupled with high buyer intent fueled Away's rate of recovery, which has continued to accelerate quarter over quarter. Today, the company has effectively transitioned into a strategic return-to-growth position, exceeding that of pre-pandemic levels.

In 2022 alone, Away has expanded its product assortment to include F.A.R—For All Routes , an assortment of travel goods that speak to outdoor journeys and experiences, unveiled collaborations with innovative fashion designers Ashish, Palomo Spain and Vaquera, continued partnerships with renowned brands including United, strengthened its social impact partnerships with non-profit organizations like Global Glimpse and Together We Rise, and continued to grow both its corporate and retail teams.

Looking ahead, Away is prepared for continued growth, driven by efforts across the breadth of the business. Growth areas include expanding into new product offerings, leveraging evolving travel trends as a result of shifting traveler behaviors, initiating foundational investments in tech and operational functions, and adding additional retail stores to Away's existing fleet of 13 brick and mortar locations.

About Away

Away is a travel lifestyle brand with a mission to transform travel through products and content that inspire people to get away more. The company launched in 2016 with one perfectly designed carry-on and has since expanded to offer an array of luggage and travel essentials built for the modern traveler. Headquartered in New York City, with teams in London and Toronto, Away currently ships products to countries and travelers all around the world. Away has been named one of Fast Company's "World's Most Innovative Companies" and has been recognized on TIME's list of "Best Inventions." To learn more, visit awaytravel.com.

