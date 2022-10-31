Pawel Lopatka Joins Customertimes as Strategic Portfolio Leader

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Customertimes, an international leader in digital solutions and a global Salesforce integration and implementation partner, announced today that veteran IT executive Pawel Lopatka has joined the company as Strategic Portfolio Leader.

Mr. Lopatka brings a broad suite of skills and strategic expertise to his new role. He is regarded as one of the most effective, innovative managers working in Poland's IT sector, with deep experience in financial technology, retail, media, digital transformation, outsourcing, the Metaverse, and mergers & acquisitions.

Recognized by the Pro Progressio Foundation as Manager of the Year in 2018 and as a Business Tiger from 2017 to 2022, Mr. Lopatka has spearheaded European initiatives for a range of global companies. He is a former Board Member of the Polish Chapter of the Project Management Institute and Poland's Association of Business Service Leaders.

Customertimes COO Brian Borack said Mr. Lopatka is central to the company's plans for accelerated European growth.

"Pawel is widely regarded for his strategic and operational acumen," said Mr. Borack. "We're scaling dramatically, and Pawel's vision and insight will be a key ingredient to blaze the trail for our clients, team, and organization."

Mr. Lopatka considers Customertimes an ideal fit for his skills and personal ethos.

"Customertimes' primary mission is implicit in the company's name – serving the customer above all else," said Mr. Lopatka. "That's a commitment I share. I'm devoted to driving customer success, ensuring quality delivery, and helping the company scale its client portfolio. Customertimes has a stellar reputation for top talent and delivering cutting-edge solutions on deadline. That's why it's growing rapidly, and why I'm proud to join the leadership team."

