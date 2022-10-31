NIKOLA AND KEYSTATE ANNOUNCE INNOVATIVE HYDROGEN SUPPLY COLLABORATION TO SUPPORT NIKOLA FUEL CELL ELECTRIC VEHICLES

PHOENIX, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikola Corporation (Nasdaq: NKLA), a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and energy supply and infrastructure solutions, and KeyState Natural Gas Synthesis ("KeyState"), a clean hydrogen and chemicals production facility under development, are working together to create Pennsylvania's first low-carbon hydrogen production value chain, which includes full integration of commercial carbon capture and storage. The project is intended to represent the transition to lower emissions transportation, chemicals and manufacturing. The parties are working towards a definitive agreement to expand the hydrogen supply for Nikola's zero-emissions heavy-duty fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs).

Nikola Corporation and KeyState Natural Gas Synthesis are working together to create Pennsylvania’s first low-carbon hydrogen production value chain, which includes full integration of commercial carbon capture and storage. The parties are working towards a definitive agreement to expand the hydrogen supply for Nikola’s zero-emission heavy-duty fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). (PRNewswire)

"Nikola's participation in the project will allow us to secure sufficient volumes of hydrogen to underpin and accelerate the adoption of zero-emission trucks by unlocking new customer demand and enabling key investments in downstream hydrogen refueling infrastructure in the Mid-Atlantic region," said Nikola President, Energy, Carey Mendes. "This will be key to our supply strategy and will help develop our refueling network at scale. Additionally, the low carbon, clean hydrogen will allow us to maximize value under the Inflation Reduction Act and future downstream fuel and dispensing incentive programs."

KeyState plans to supply Nikola with up to 100 tones per day of low carbon hydrogen, which can supply fuel for up to 2,500 Nikola Tre FCEVs and will displace over 51,000,000 gallons of fossil diesel fuel per annum consumed.* Once operational in 2026, the 7,000 plus-acre KeyState site is expected to have the capacity to store the CO2 associated with the hydrogen production and will provide strategic reach and access to premium Mid-Atlantic FCEV markets. KeyState will also produce ammonia and urea for industrial and transportation markets, in addition to Nikola's hydrogen mobility demand.

The KeyState project is expected to integrate carbon capture from high-efficiency autothermal reforming with onsite geological carbon sequestration and onsite close-system sourced natural gas feedstock, all while generating zero-carbon electricity. A true carbon circle will be completed, with the separation of 99% of carbon from the hydrogen in methane and returning this CO2 to deep underground onsite geological storage.

"KeyState has developed a replicable model for low carbon, low-cost hydrogen at large scale production," said Perry Babb, CEO of project developer KeyState Energy. "This project will have multi-county, multi-generation, economic impact and job creation in a formerly booming Pennsylvania coal and rail region, demonstrating that unprecedented emissions reduction and great long-term job creation are both possible."

In addition to working toward the hydrogen supply agreement, the parties are working together to develop a liquefaction solution to support the economic and efficient distribution of hydrogen from the project to Nikola's planned refueling network under development. The parties also plan to support an application as a principal project of the DOE Hydrogen Hub Program representing the full-use hydrogen ecosystem from production through demand.

*U.S. Department of Energy. (2020, February). Average Fuel Economy by Major Vehicle Category https://afdc.energy.gov/data/10310

About Nikola Corporation

Nikola Corporation is globally transforming the transportation industry. As a designer and manufacturer of zero-emission battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen station infrastructure, Nikola is driven to revolutionize the economic and environmental impact of commerce as we know it today. Founded in 2015, Nikola Corporation is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.nikolamotor.com or Twitter @nikolamotor.

About KeyState Natural Gas Synthesis

KeyState – Pennsylvania, KeyState Natural Gas Synthesis is a joint endeavor between KeyState Energy (Project Developer) and Frontier Natural Resources Inc. (Natural Gas & Geological Storage) in partnership with OGCI Climate Investments. KSNGS will produce low-carbon hydrogen, automotive grade urea (DEF) and ammonia from natural gas while integrating carbon capture and storage in a closed carbon loop in its 7,000-acre site in northern Pennsylvania. KSNGS will create hundreds of constructions and long-term, high-value jobs, hundreds of millions of dollars of annual local economic activity and release a new industry for rural Appalachia. ( www.KeyState.net )

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook," and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the announced collaboration between the parties; the ability to secure hydrogen to support the adoption of zero-emission trucks; the ability to unlock new customer demand and enable investment in hydrogen refueling infrastructure in the Mid-Atlantic region; assistance in developing Nikola's refueling network; maximizing benefits under the IRA; the ability of the model to be replicable for lost cost hydrogen production; and the potential economic and job creating impact. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of Nikola's management. We cannot assure you that forward-looking statements will be achieved and forward-looking statements are not predictions of actual performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, the failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the planned collaboration between the parties; design and manufacturing changes, challenges and delays; economic, financial, legal, supply chain, regulatory, political and business conditions and changes in domestic and foreign markets; the potential challenges arising from COVID-19; the outcome of legal, regulatory and judicial proceedings to which Nikola is, or may become a party; demand for and customer acceptance of Nikola's trucks; risks associated with development and testing of fuel cell power modules and hydrogen storage systems; risks related to the rollout of Nikola's business and the timing of expected business milestones, including delivery of trucks for sale; the effects of competition on Nikola's future business; the availability of capital; risks associated with changes in accounting treatment or accounting standards; and the other risks detailed from time to time in Nikola's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and other documents Nikola files with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and Nikola specifically disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Nikola Corporation Logo (PRNewsfoto/Nikola Corporation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nikola Corporation