Glenmark Pharmaceuticals launches Fingolimod Capsules, 0.5 mg in the US

MUMBAI, India and MAHWAH, N.J., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA (Glenmark) is pleased to announce it has launched their Fingolimod Capsules, 0.5 mg, the generic version of Gilenya®1 Capsules, 0.5 mg, of Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation.

Commenting on the launch, Sanjeev Krishan, President, Glenmark North America said, "We are very pleased to bring to market a lower cost alternative to Gilenya® Capsules, 0.5 mg. This launch confirms our commitment to provide quality and affordable pharmaceutical products to patients."

According to IQVIA™ sales data for the 12-month period ending September 2022, the Gilenya® Capsules, 0.5 mg market2 achieved annual sales of approximately $1.8 billion*.

Glenmark's current portfolio consists of 176 products authorized for distribution in the U.S. marketplace and 47 ANDA's pending approval with the U.S. FDA. In addition to these internal filings, Glenmark continues to identify and explore external development partnerships to supplement and accelerate the growth of its existing pipeline and portfolio.

About Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BSE: 532296) (NSE: GLENMARK) is an innovation–driven global pharmaceutical company with a presence across Specialty, Generics and OTC businesses. It focuses on the key therapeutic areas of respiratory, dermatology and oncology. The company has 10 world–class manufacturing facilities spread across 4 continents and operations in over 80 countries. Glenmark is ranked among the world's top 100 biopharmaceutical companies (Top 100 Companies Ranked by Pharmaceutical Sales, 2020, by In Vivo/Scrip 100) and among the world's top 50 companies in the off–patent sector (Top 50 Generics and Biosimilars Companies ranked by Sales, 2020, by Generics Bulletin/In Vivo). The company was listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), one of the world's most respected and widely accepted sustainability benchmarks, under the category of emerging markets (2021) for the fourth consecutive year. For more information, visit www.glenmarkpharma.com , LinkedIn (Glenmark Pharmaceuticals), Instagram (glenmark_pharma).

References

1 All brand names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

2 Market includes brand and all available therapeutic equivalents

* IQVIA™ National Sales Perspectives: Retail & Non-Retail, September 2022

