Code Ninjas Hosts NinjaCon in Las Vegas to Celebrate Brand Success

Franchisees of Kids Coding Concept to Gather for the First Time Post-Pandemic for Annual National Convention

HOUSTON, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Code Ninjas, the world's largest and fastest-growing coding education franchise, is hosting its National Convention 'NinjaCon,' November 3-5 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. With nearly 400 locations operating in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, Code Ninjas owners and center directors will come together in person for the first time since 2019 for training, networking opportunities, and to celebrate their successes side-by-side with the home office team and sponsors MyStudio and ChildcareCRM.

Keynote speaker at the event is franchise industry heavyweight David Barr, Chairman of PMTD Restaurants LLC and Managing Director and Partner of Franworth. Barr has been actively involved in thousands of franchise locations and is a valued board member, and former President, of the International Franchise Association. A panel discussing Coding and Diversity in Education will be led by Kiki Prottsman, Director of Education at Microsoft MakeCode, and coding trailblazers Lisa Anne Floyd and Nimmi Aranchalum.

Participation from other vendors in the coding education industry will include MakeyMakey by JoyLabz, CodeSpark, Microsoft MakeCode, LEGO Education. Vendor partners including F.C. Dadson, Signation, Clicktecs, SOCi, Hylant, Proforma, and Buxton have been key in making this event a success. Other vendors attending the event include FranConnect, Listen360, Morrow Hill and Versare.

"We are thrilled to bring our franchise community together again," said Justin Nihiser, CEO of Code Ninjas LLC. "NinjaCon has always been such a special event and we have missed having the opportunity to get together in one place and learn from each other."

For more information on Code Ninjas opportunities for kids, visit codeninjas.com to find a location near you. To learn more about joining Code Ninjas as a franchisee, visit codeninjasfranchise.com.

ABOUT CODE NINJAS:

Founded in 2016, Code Ninjas® is the world's largest and fastest-growing coding franchise, with hundreds of locations across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. At Code Ninjas, kids learn to code while building their own video games. They gain problem solving, critical thinking, and STEM skills in a fun, safe, and inspiring environment. Kids have fun, parents see results. ® For more information, visit codeninjas.com.

