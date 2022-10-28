SendCutSend to Unveil Turbine-Electric Vehicle at SEMA Show

Custom vehicle demonstrates modern AI-enabled manufacturing techniques

RENO, Nev., Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nevada-based rapid manufacturing company, SendCutSend , will unveil a custom, turbine-electric powered streamliner at this year's SEMA Show in Las Vegas, Nev.

SendCutSend.com is a high-tech, rapid manufacturing company specializing in the production of parts for automotive, robotic, and aerospace applications. SendCutSend gives everyone from hobbyists to large-scale manufacturers access to precision manufacturing and lightning-fast production at low prices. (PRNewswire)

"Jet-A-Send" was developed by SendCutSend's R&D team to demonstrate on-demand manufacturing services and technology. The turbine-electric powered streamliner is constructed entirely of materials, processes, and services available to the public via SendCutSend.com.

With about 190 hours in design and only 28 hours in assembly, the vehicle features a laser-cut stainless steel body and aluminum chassis which uses high-precision CNC bending, tapping, and countersinking. It also demonstrates the ease of use and efficiency of SendCutSend's rapid manufacturing model. The finishes on Jet-A-Send feature clear, red, and black anodizing; yellow and black zinc plating; and various raw materials including carbon fiber.

A 10hp JetCat Turboshaft provides electrical power to onboard lithium batteries, which in turn power the three-phase, 25kW AC motor by Electro & Company. The turbine-electric motor gets 300 miles per gallon (Jet A, Kerosene, or Bacardi 151). Jet-A-Send weighs in at roughly 388 pounds without a driver.

SendCutSend was launched in 2018 by Jim Belosic out of a need for access to manufacturing, quickly and affordably. The nationally recognized company has continued to innovate with a proprietary app, Parts Builder, and instant quotes. Now offering more than 250 materials and thicknesses and post-processing services including anodizing, bending, countersinking, powder coating, plating, tapping, and deburring, everyone from students to Fortune 500 companies now have access to high-tech manufacturing equipment at an affordable price.

For more details including renderings of Jet-A-Send, please visit SendCutSend.com/newsroom .

About SendCutSend

SendCutSend is an industry-leading, on-demand rapid manufacturing company with facilities in Reno, Nev., and Paris, Ky. serving the United States and Canada. Founded in 2018 by two software engineers with an eye for innovation, SendCutSend was designed to bridge the gap between quality, speed, and convenience in the manufacturing industry.

