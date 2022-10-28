Sanctuary Wealth Partner Quorum Private Wealth Goes Bicoastal

Latest team to join from Merrill opens East Coast office for California-based partner.

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth, home to the next generation of elite advisors, announces the opening of an East Coast office by Quorum Private Wealth, a Sanctuary partner firm with more than $1 billion AUM headquartered in Danville, CA, and led by Managing Partners Mike Barry and Kelly Milligan. Heading up the New York City metro office will be Dylan O'Shea, CFP®, an 11-year Merrill Lynch veteran.

(PRNewsfoto/Sanctuary Wealth) (PRNewswire)

"We help our partners grow in the way that best suits their business needs, both organically and inorganically through tuck-ins and mergers and acquisitions," said Jim Dickson, CEO and Founder of Sanctuary Wealth. "Dylan O'Shea is a perfect match for Quorum Private Wealth."

"Becoming Sanctuary Wealth partners early last year was the best move we could have made for our team and our clients," explained Managing Partner Kelly Milligan, CPFA, CPWA®, C(k)P®, CRPC®, Quorum Private Wealth. "The support and resources available to us at Sanctuary have allowed us to grow even faster than anticipated. We have a significant client base on the East Coast and are excited to welcome Dylan O'Shea as a partner with boots on the ground in the New York City Metro area."

Dylan O'Shea joined Merrill Lynch Wealth Management in 2011, and during his tenure there he rose to the position of Wealth Management Advisor, First Vice President. Prior to that, he earned an undergraduate degree at Loyola University Maryland and a Master of Arts in Teaching from Johns Hopkins University while teaching full-time in Baltimore City Public Schools. Dylan was awarded the Certified Financial Planner™ designation (CFP®) by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards in 2016 and the Certified Plan Fiduciary Advisor designation from the NAPA National Association of Plan Advisors. In 2022, he obtained the Chartered SRI CounselorSM designation (CSRIC®).

Joining O'Shea at Quorum Private Wealth East will be Wealth Associate Sunny Springer. She is a service-oriented financial professional with experience helping individuals and small companies with a wide range of financial needs, who most recently was a financial advisor with Certified Financial Services in Paramus, NJ.

"I looked at all the options available to me as an advisor looking to grow beyond what was available in the wirehouse environment. With Quorum Private Wealth and Sanctuary Wealth, I'll be able to do so much more for my clients," said Dylan O'Shea, Partner at Quorum Private Wealth. "I reported to Paul Sullivan when I was at Merrill, who now runs the East Coast for Sanctuary out of their New York office, and Kelly Milligan was an extremely well-respected financial advisor and chair of Merrill's Advisor Council to Management. I'm honored to work with them and the rest of the incredible teams at both Quorum and Sanctuary."

"Quorum Private Wealth has a dynamic and growing business. They are truly best in class. Dylan will benefit from their credentials, experience, and infrastructure," said Vince Fertitta, President, Wealth Management at Sanctuary Wealth. "Dylan has built a highly successful practice of his own serving a similar clientele. Together they can continue to grow their cross-country business backed up by the technology, investment insights, solutions, and professional support available to them as a Sanctuary Wealth partner firm."

For more information about Quorum Private Wealth, please visit: www.quorumpw.com.

About Sanctuary Wealth

Sanctuary Wealth (sanctuarywealth.com) is the advanced platform for the next generation of elite advisors, who have the entrepreneurial spirit to build and own their own practices and desire the freedom to deliver the tailored service their clients deserve. Sanctuary Wealth's ecosystem of partnered independence provides a complete technology and operations platform, as well as support from a community of like-minded advisors and the resources of invaluable affiliated businesses. Currently, the Sanctuary Wealth network includes partner firms in 27 states across the country with approximately $25 billion in assets under advisement. Sanctuary Wealth includes the fully owned subsidiaries; Sanctuary Advisors LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser, Sanctuary Securities, Inc. a FINRA member broker-dealer as well as Sanctuary Alternative Holdings, Sanctuary Asset Management, Sanctuary Insurance Solutions, Sanctuary Global, and Sanctuary Global Family Office.

CONTACT: Michaela Morales

JConnelly

973 224 7152

mmorales@jconnelly.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sanctuary Wealth