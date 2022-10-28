InventHelp Inventor Develops Portable Workstation for Dialysis Nurses (MBQ-169)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm an experienced dialysis nurse and I thought there could be a portable workstation to provide reliable access to patient data and care information," said an inventor, from Bronx, N.Y., "so I invented the DIALYSIS NURSE BUDDY. My design eliminates the challenge of finding a workstation."

The invention provides a portable workstation for dialysis nurses. In doing so, it ensures that patient care information and supplies are readily available. As a result, it increases organization and convenience and it eliminates the need to locate an open workstation. The invention features a portable and practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for hospitals and other healthcare settings.

