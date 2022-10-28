InfoReach Integrates with MexDer the Mexican Derivatives Exchange Market

Global Provider of Electronic Trading Technology to Provide Market Data and Execution

CHICAGO, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InfoReach, Inc. a global provider of high-performance electronic trading technology for capital markets, announced today it will provide market data and execution for MexDer, the derivatives exchange for Mexican financial benchmarks. This integration will enable MexDer, a subsidiary of Bolsa Mexicana de Valores (BMV), one of the largest stock exchanges in Latin America with a 127-year history to tap into new markets. All MexDer listed derivatives products are central counterparty (CCP) cleared by the nationally rated, triple A Mexican derivatives clearinghouse ASIGNA.

"As a part of InfoReach's expansion of its Trade Management System for LATAM broker-dealers we are pleased to integrate with a complete set of order types supported by MexDer." said Allen Zaydlin, CEO, of InfoReach.

"We are thrilled to be collaborating with InfoReach for market data and execution," said José Miguel De Dios, CEO, MexDer. "This will provide us with the synergies needed to expand our reach into other markets and provide exceptional value to our clients."

About InfoReach:

InfoReach is an independent provider of multi-asset broker-neutral software solutions for electronic trading, including OMS and EMS platforms for global equities, futures, options, forex, and fixed income. InfoReach's team delivers high-performance technology with high-touch support. InfoReach tailors the buy-side and sell-side client systems to accommodate current and future needs. They are configurable to provide unique adaptations without adding development time and costs.

For more than 25 years, InfoReach has helped clients to improve their trade execution process and performance with efficient design and support of consolidated trading tools and a global connectivity network. InfoReach is a privately held company headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York, Amsterdam, and Sao Paulo. For more information, visit www.inforeachinc.com Follow us on Twitter @InfoReach and check our blog for informational content.

About MexDer:

MexDer is the derivatives subsidiary of Bolsa Mexicana de Valores (BMV), the financial exchange operator in Mexico that operates full-service cash and derivatives exchanges, with equities and fixed income securities listings. A self-regulated entity, MexDer along with Asigna, its triple-A rated clearinghouse, offers liquid, transparent Mexican benchmark products based on interest rates, foreign exchange, and stock indexes. For more information, visit www.mexder.com.mx

