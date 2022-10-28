Autel MaxiChargers Showcased at SEMA's PRO Cup Challenge

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Autel Energy is proud to have its MaxiChargers featured at SEMA's PRO Cup Challenge. Autel's chargers are the only electric vehicle chargers chosen for the event.

"MaxiChargers fit with our goal of matching vehicle brand to lifestyle. They're attractive, powerful, and easy to use."

Presented by the SEMA Professional Restylers Organization (PRO), the contest challenges seven top restylers to offer upgrade packages that are impactful and repeatable on an international level. Vehicle builders have proven during the last four years of the Pro Cup Challenge that "dealerships will work with restylers to offer accessory packages as a means for increasing profits." Two electric vehicle entries, the "Mane Attraction" Mustang Mach-E and the "Boundary Waters Edition" Ford F-150 Lightning, will each include a MaxiCharger 50 Amp Level 2 charger in their build list.

"We love that the Autel MaxiCharger will be featured with our restyled Mach-E and Lightning entries. Autel's MaxiChargers fit right in with our goal of matching vehicle brand to lifestyle. They're attractive, powerful, and easy to use, " said Champion Auto Systems President Bill North.

The MaxiChargers will be displayed in the West Hall exhibit space, with the contestant-vehicle entries throughout the four-day SEMA Show, November 1-4, in Las Vegas.

About Autel Energy

Autel Energy's vision is to bring a one-stop, high quality affordable energy management solution approach for everyone. Autel and our channel partners create a seamless customer experience that accelerates adoption of electric vehicles and energy management solutions worldwide. Autel Energy designs, engineers and manufactures some of the most advanced products for residential and commercial users, offering hardware, software, apps and cloud-based solutions to cover almost every use case and application. This includes world-class charging hardware for AC home and 19.2kW commercial, V2X DC bi-directional charging, DC 40kW and DC fast charging from 60kW to 480kW with innovative configurability and modularity. Our total energy management solutions provide a cohesive and comprehensive microgrid approach to connect standalone energy system such as: a vehicle, a V2X bi-directional charger, a battery storage system and solar array. Autel uses AI and big data to interconnect these elements to efficiently use our natural resources organically expand our grid.

