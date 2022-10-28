9th Annual Champions in Education Celebrates Arizona Economics Teachers

PHOENIX, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Two Arizona teachers were honored with the 2022 Economic Education Teacher of the Year award at the 9th annual Champions in Education event. The event was hosted by the Arizona Council on Economic Education (ACEE) with Signature sponsor Jacob Gold & Associates and Entrepreneur sponsor Valley Schools.

"The Arizona community fought a long and resilient fight against COVID-19 and rallied around ACEE to support the future financial success of all students in Arizona. This event, during the National October Economic Education Month was sold out and reached a record number of fifty sponsors this year," said Elena Zee, President and CEO. "This accomplishment will prepare ACEE to expand programs and services to reach students statewide in financial, economic, and entrepreneurship education."

Elementary Economic Education Teacher of the Year John Vasey from Ridgeline Academy thanked ACEE for the professional development and resources. High School Teacher of the Year Jed Whetten from Red Mountain High School said "I absolutely believe that economics is life. When you can open students' eyes to the economic principles that are in play all around us, it is magical."

ACEE board member and event chair Jacob Gold remarked "Teachers are the real heroes" and led the entire audience to give all Arizona teachers at the event a standing ovation.

Two female economists and keynote speakers, Beth Ann Bovino, Chief U.S. Economist of S&P Global Ratings and Caroline Freund, Dean of UCSD School of Global Policy, credited their success to teachers and shared their journey to economics, the importance of economics study, innovation, and voluntary trade.

The event ended with teachers Elna Perkins from Grand Canyon High School, Chris Pondy from Boulder Creek High School, and Michele Bentivegna from Peoria Unified School District sharing impactful personal and student stories to attribute their success to ACEE and its donors.

The Arizona Council on Economic Education (ACEE) is a 501(C)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to economic and financial literacy and workforce development in Arizona. ACEE has served more than 2,000 public, charter, tribal, home, private, and juvenile detention schools; has a strong, affiliated academic base with universities and community colleges; partners with the Arizona Department of Education and the Federal Reserve Bank; and prepares teachers in teaching and students in developing personal finance, economics and career readiness skills.

