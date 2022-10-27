Southern Company reports third-quarter 2022 earnings

ATLANTA, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company today reported third-quarter earnings of $1.5 billion, or $1.36 per share, in 2022 compared with $1.1 billion, or $1.04 per share, in 2021. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, Southern Company reported earnings of $3.6 billion, or $3.38 per share, compared with $2.6 billion, or $2.46 per share, for the same period in 2021.

Excluding the items described under "Net Income – Excluding Items" in the table below, Southern Company earned $1.4 billion, or $1.31 per share, during the third quarter of 2022, compared with $1.3 billion, or $1.23 per share, during the third quarter 2021. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, excluding these items, Southern Company earned $3.6 billion, or $3.35 per share, compared with $3.2 billion, or $3.05 per share, for the same period in 2021.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended September

Year-to-Date September Net Income - Excluding Items (in millions)

2022 2021

2022 2021 Net Income - As Reported

$1,472 $1,101

$3,611 $2,608 Less:











Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction

62 (271)

7 (779) Tax Impact

(16) 69

(2) 198 Acquisition and Disposition Impacts

14 119

19 120 Tax Impact

- (112)

(2) (112) Wholesale Gas Services

- -

- 18 Tax Impact

- 1

- (3) Asset Impairments

- (2)

- (91) Tax Impact

- (7)

- 19 Net Income – Excluding Items

$1,412 $1,304

$3,589 $3,238 Average Shares Outstanding – (in millions)

1,082 1,061

1,070 1,060 Basic Earnings Per Share – Excluding Items

$1.31 $1.23

$3.35 $3.05 NOTE: For more information regarding these non-GAAP adjustments, see the footnotes accompanying the Financial Highlights page of the earnings package.

Adjusted earnings drivers for the third quarter 2022, as compared with the same period in 2021, were higher revenues associated with increased usage, rates and pricing at the company's regulated utilities, partially offset by higher non-fuel operations and maintenance costs, reflecting a rising cost environment and the company's long-term commitment to reliability and resilience, along with higher interest expense.

Third-quarter 2022 operating revenues were $8.4 billion, compared with $6.2 billion for the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 34.3 percent. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, operating revenues were $22.2 billion, compared with $17.3 billion for the corresponding period in 2021, an increase of 28.2 percent. These increases were primarily due to higher fuel costs.

"Our premier, state-regulated electric and gas utilities continued to perform well during the third quarter," commented Chairman, President and CEO, Thomas A. Fanning. "The economies within our service territories remain strong, and customer growth outpaced our expectations."

Added Fanning, "At Plant Vogtle Unit 3, we successfully completed initial fuel load with the safe transfer of all 157 fuel assemblies from the spent fuel pool to the reactor core. This historic milestone marks the completion of another critical step toward start-up and commercial operation of Unit 3."

Southern Company's third-quarter earnings slides with supplemental financial information, including earnings guidance, are available at http://investor.southerncompany.com.

Southern Company's financial analyst call will begin at 1 p.m. Eastern Time today, during which Fanning and Chief Financial Officer Daniel S. Tucker will discuss earnings and provide a general business update. Investors, media and the public may listen to a live webcast of the call and view associated slides at http://investor.southerncompany.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the site for 12 months.

About Southern Company

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy company serving 9 million customers through its subsidiaries. The company provides clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy through electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company serving wholesale customers across America, a leading distributed energy infrastructure company, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Southern Company brands are known for excellent customer service, high reliability and affordable prices below the national average. For more than a century, we have been building the future of energy and developing the full portfolio of energy resources, including carbon-free nuclear, advanced carbon capture technologies, natural gas, renewables, energy efficiency and storage technology. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation and a low-carbon future, Southern Company and its subsidiaries develop the customized energy solutions our customers and communities require to drive growth and prosperity. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and govern our business to the benefit of our world. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have been recognized nationally by the U.S. Department of Defense, G.I. Jobs magazine, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, Forbes and the Women's Choice Award. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.

Southern Company Financial Highlights (In Millions of Dollars Except Earnings Per Share)

















Three Months Ended

September

Year-To-Date September Net Income–As Reported (See Notes) 2022

2021

2022

2021 Traditional Electric Operating Companies $ 1,445

$ 1,085

$ 3,256

$ 2,352 Southern Power 95

78

265

211 Southern Company Gas 83

56

516

389 Total 1,623

1,219

4,037

2,952 Parent Company and Other (151)

(118)

(426)

(344) Net Income–As Reported $ 1,472

$ 1,101

$ 3,611

$ 2,608















Basic Earnings Per Share1 $ 1.36

$ 1.04

$ 3.38

$ 2.46 Average Shares Outstanding (in millions) 1,082

1,061

1,070

1,060 End of Period Shares Outstanding (in millions)







1,089

1,060















Non-GAAP Financial Measures Three Months Ended

September

Year-To-Date September Net Income–Excluding Items (See Notes) 2022

2021

2022

2021 Net Income–As Reported $ 1,472

$ 1,101

$ 3,611

$ 2,608 Less:













Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction2 62

(271)

7

(779) Tax Impact (16)

69

(2)

198 Acquisition and Disposition Impacts3 14

119

19

120 Tax Impact —

(112)

(2)

(112) Wholesale Gas Services4 —

—

—

18 Tax Impact —

1

—

(3) Asset Impairments5 —

(2)

—

(91) Tax Impact —

(7)

—

19 Net Income–Excluding Items $ 1,412

$ 1,304

$ 3,589

$ 3,238















Basic Earnings Per Share–Excluding Items $ 1.31

$ 1.23

$ 3.35

$ 3.05 - See Notes on the following page.



Notes (1) Dilution is not material in any period presented. Diluted earnings per share was $1.35 and $3.36 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and was $1.03 and $2.44 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively. (2) Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 include a net credit of $70 million pre tax ($52 million after tax) and $18 million pre tax ($13 million after tax), respectively, earnings for the three months ended September 30, 2021 include a charge of $264 million pre tax ($197 million after tax), and earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 include charges totaling $772 million pre tax ($576 million after tax) for estimated probable losses on Georgia Power Company's construction of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4. Further charges and credits may occur; however, the amount and timing are uncertain. Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 also include charges (net of salvage proceeds), associated legal expenses (net of insurance recoveries), and tax impacts related to Mississippi Power Company's integrated coal gasification combined cycle facility project in Kemper County, Mississippi. Mississippi Power Company expects to incur additional pre-tax period costs to complete dismantlement of the abandoned gasifier-related assets and site restoration activities, including related costs for compliance and safety, asset retirement obligation accretion, and property taxes, net of salvage, totaling $10 million to $20 million annually through 2025. (3) Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 include a $14 million pre-tax ($11 million after-tax) gain as a result of the early termination of the transition services agreement related to the 2019 sale of Gulf Power. Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 include a preliminary $121 million pre-tax ($93 million after-tax) gain on the sale of Sequent, as well as $85 million in additional tax expense resulting from the sale. Further impacts may result from future acquisition and disposition activities; however, the amount and timing of any such impacts are uncertain. (4) Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 include results of the Wholesale Gas Services business. Presenting earnings and earnings per share excluding Wholesale Gas Services provided an additional measure of operating performance that excluded the volatility resulting from mark-to-market and lower of weighted average cost or current market price accounting adjustments. Amounts subsequent to the July 1, 2021 sale of Sequent represent final income adjustments. (5) Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 include pre-tax impairment charges of $2 million ($9 million after tax) and $84 million ($67 million after tax), respectively, related to Southern Company Gas' investment in the PennEast Pipeline project. Earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 also include a pre-tax impairment charge of $7 million ($6 million after tax) related to a leveraged lease investment. Southern Company Gas expects to record a pre-tax impairment charge totaling approximately $125 million ($95 million after tax) in the fourth quarter 2022 related to the pending sale of two natural gas storage facilities. Additional impairment charges may occur in the future; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain.









Page 5 Southern Company Significant Factors Impacting EPS

























Three Months Ended

September

Year-To-Date September

2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change Earnings Per Share–





















As Reported1 (See Notes) $ 1.36

$ 1.04

$ 0.32

$ 3.38

$ 2.46

$ 0.92























Significant Factors:





















Traditional Electric Operating Companies







$ 0.34









$ 0.85 Southern Power







0.02









0.05 Southern Company Gas







0.03









0.12 Parent Company and Other







(0.04)









(0.07) Increase in Shares







(0.03)









(0.03) Total–As Reported







$ 0.32









$ 0.92

























Three Months Ended

September

Year-To-Date September Non-GAAP Financial Measures 2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change Earnings Per Share–





















Excluding Items (See Notes) $ 1.31

$ 1.23

$ 0.08

$ 3.35

$ 3.05

$ 0.30























Total–As Reported







$ 0.32









$ 0.92 Less:





















Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction2







0.23









0.56 Acquisition and Disposition Impacts3







—









0.01 Wholesale Gas Services4







—









(0.02) Asset Impairments5







0.01









0.07 Total–Excluding Items







$ 0.08









$ 0.30 - See Notes on the following page.





Page 6 Southern Company Significant Factors Impacting EPS

Notes (1) Dilution is not material in any period presented. Diluted earnings per share was $1.35 and $3.36 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and was $1.03 and $2.44 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively. (2) Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 include a net credit of $70 million pre tax ($52 million after tax) and $18 million pre tax ($13 million after tax), respectively, earnings for the three months ended September 30, 2021 include a charge of $264 million pre tax ($197 million after tax), and earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 include charges totaling $772 million pre tax ($576 million after tax) for estimated probable losses on Georgia Power Company's construction of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4. Further charges and credits may occur; however, the amount and timing are uncertain. Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 also include charges (net of salvage proceeds), associated legal expenses (net of insurance recoveries), and tax impacts related to Mississippi Power Company's integrated coal gasification combined cycle facility project in Kemper County, Mississippi. Mississippi Power Company expects to incur additional pre-tax period costs to complete dismantlement of the abandoned gasifier-related assets and site restoration activities, including related costs for compliance and safety, asset retirement obligation accretion, and property taxes, net of salvage, totaling $10 million to $20 million annually through 2025. (3) Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 include a $14 million pre-tax ($11 million after-tax) gain as a result of the early termination of the transition services agreement related to the 2019 sale of Gulf Power. Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 include a preliminary $121 million pre-tax ($93 million after-tax) gain on the sale of Sequent, as well as $85 million in additional tax expense resulting from the sale. Further impacts may result from future acquisition and disposition activities; however, the amount and timing of any such impacts are uncertain. (4) Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 include results of the Wholesale Gas Services business. Presenting earnings and earnings per share excluding Wholesale Gas Services provided an additional measure of operating performance that excluded the volatility resulting from mark-to-market and lower of weighted average cost or current market price accounting adjustments. Amounts subsequent to the July 1, 2021 sale of Sequent represent final income adjustments. (5) Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 include pre-tax impairment charges of $2 million ($9 million after tax) and $84 million ($67 million after tax), respectively, related to Southern Company Gas' investment in the PennEast Pipeline project. Earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 also include a pre-tax impairment charge of $7 million ($6 million after tax) related to a leveraged lease investment. Southern Company Gas expects to record a pre-tax impairment charge totaling approximately $125 million ($95 million after tax) in the fourth quarter 2022 related to the pending sale of two natural gas storage facilities. Additional impairment charges may occur in the future; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain.





Southern Company EPS Earnings Analysis













Description Three Months Ended

September 2022 vs. 2021

Year-To-Date

September 2022 vs. 2021







Retail Sales 6¢

13¢







Retail Revenue Impacts 11

32







Weather 2

13







Wholesale & Other Operating Revenues 2

4







Non-Fuel O&M(*) (5)

(19)







Depreciation and Amortization, Interest Expense, Other (4)

(7)







Income Taxes (1)

(6)







Total Traditional Electric Operating Companies 11¢

30¢







Southern Power 2

5







Southern Company Gas 2

7







Parent and Other (4)

(9)







Increase in Shares (3)

(3)







Total Change in EPS (Excluding Items) 8¢

30¢







Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction1 23

56







Acquisition and Disposition Impacts2 —

1







Wholesale Gas Services3 —

(2)







Asset Impairments4 1

7







Total Change in EPS (As Reported) 32¢

92¢ (*) Includes non-service cost-related benefits income





- See additional Notes on the following page.







Page 8 Southern Company EPS Earnings Analysis

Notes (1) Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 include a net credit of $70 million pre tax ($52 million after tax) and $18 million pre tax ($13 million after tax), respectively, earnings for the three months ended September 30, 2021 include a charge of $264 million pre tax ($197 million after tax), and earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 include charges totaling $772 million pre tax ($576 million after tax) for estimated probable losses on Georgia Power Company's construction of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4. Further charges and credits may occur; however, the amount and timing are uncertain. Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 also include charges (net of salvage proceeds), associated legal expenses (net of insurance recoveries), and tax impacts related to Mississippi Power Company's integrated coal gasification combined cycle facility project in Kemper County, Mississippi. Mississippi Power Company expects to incur additional pre-tax period costs to complete dismantlement of the abandoned gasifier-related assets and site restoration activities, including related costs for compliance and safety, asset retirement obligation accretion, and property taxes, net of salvage, totaling $10 million to $20 million annually through 2025. (2) Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 include a $14 million pre-tax ($11 million after-tax) gain as a result of the early termination of the transition services agreement related to the 2019 sale of Gulf Power. Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 include a preliminary $121 million pre-tax ($93 million after-tax) gain on the sale of Sequent, as well as $85 million in additional tax expense resulting from the sale. Further impacts may result from future acquisition and disposition activities; however, the amount and timing of any such impacts are uncertain. (3) Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 include results of the Wholesale Gas Services business. Presenting earnings and earnings per share excluding Wholesale Gas Services provided an additional measure of operating performance that excluded the volatility resulting from mark-to-market and lower of weighted average cost or current market price accounting adjustments. Amounts subsequent to the July 1, 2021 sale of Sequent represent final income adjustments. (4) Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 include pre-tax impairment charges of $2 million ($9 million after tax) and $84 million ($67 million after tax), respectively, related to Southern Company Gas' investment in the PennEast Pipeline project. Earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 also include a pre-tax impairment charge of $7 million ($6 million after tax) related to a leveraged lease investment. Southern Company Gas expects to record a pre-tax impairment charge totaling approximately $125 million ($95 million after tax) in the fourth quarter 2022 related to the pending sale of two natural gas storage facilities. Additional impairment charges may occur in the future; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain.

Southern Company Consolidated Earnings As Reported (In Millions of Dollars)

























Three Months Ended September

Year-To-Date September

2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change Retail Electric Revenues-





















Fuel $ 2,320

$ 1,186

$ 1,134

$ 4,942

$ 2,899

$ 2,043 Non-Fuel 3,641

3,365

276

9,421

8,593

828 Wholesale Electric Revenues 1,197

731

466

2,798

1,822

976 Other Electric Revenues 185

179

6

554

525

29 Natural Gas Revenues 857

623

234

3,998

2,994

1,004 Other Revenues 178

154

24

519

513

6 Total Operating Revenues 8,378

6,238

2,140

22,232

17,346

4,886 Fuel and Purchased Power 3,068

1,522

1,546

6,534

3,642

2,892 Cost of Natural Gas 294

129

165

1,840

943

897 Cost of Other Sales 92

71

21

275

255

20 Non-Fuel O&M 1,547

1,446

101

4,621

4,257

364 Depreciation and Amortization 922

896

26

2,728

2,658

70 Taxes Other Than Income Taxes 352

312

40

1,073

969

104 Estimated Loss on Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 (70)

264

(334)

(18)

772

(790) Gain on Dispositions, net (20)

(125)

105

(53)

(179)

126 Total Operating Expenses 6,185

4,515

1,670

17,000

13,317

3,683 Operating Income 2,193

1,723

470

5,232

4,029

1,203 Allowance for Equity Funds Used During Construction 59

49

10

163

140

23 Earnings from Equity Method Investments 28

30

(2)

109

35

74 Interest Expense, Net of Amounts Capitalized 511

451

60

1,461

1,352

109 Other Income (Expense), net 132

131

1

414

290

124 Income Taxes 414

372

42

891

550

341 Net Income 1,487

1,110

377

3,566

2,592

974 Dividends on Preferred Stock of Subsidiaries 3

4

(1)

10

11

(1) Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests 12

5

7

(55)

(27)

(28) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO SOUTHERN COMPANY $ 1,472

$ 1,101

$ 371

$ 3,611

$ 2,608

$ 1,003 Notes - Certain prior year data may have been reclassified to conform with current year presentation.

Southern Company Kilowatt-Hour Sales and Customers (In Millions of KWHs)

































Three Months Ended September

Year-To-Date September

2022

2021

Change

Weather

Adjusted

Change

2022

2021

Change

Weather

Adjusted

Change Kilowatt-Hour Sales-



























Total Sales 56,606

54,134

4.6 %





156,874

146,576

7.0 %



































Total Retail Sales- 41,490

40,441

2.6 %

1.8 %

113,716

109,747

3.6 %

1.6 % Residential 14,467

14,063

2.9 %

1.3 %

38,632

36,941

4.6 %

0.4 % Commercial 13,827

13,458

2.7 %

2.0 %

37,060

35,701

3.8 %

2.0 % Industrial 13,048

12,762

2.2 %

2.2 %

37,575

36,632

2.6 %

2.6 % Other 148

158

(6.2) %

(6.3) %

449

473

(5.0) %

(5.0) %































Total Wholesale Sales 15,116

13,693

10.4 %

N/A

43,158

36,829

17.2 %

N/A































































(In Thousands of Customers)









































Period Ended September





















2022

2021

Change



Regulated Utility Customers-























Total Utility Customers-













8,722

8,656

0.8 %



Total Traditional Electric









4,422

4,373

1.1 %



Southern Company Gas













4,300

4,283

0.4 %





Page 11













Southern Company Financial Overview As Reported (In Millions of Dollars)

























Three Months Ended September

Year-To-Date September

2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change Southern Company –





















Operating Revenues $ 8,378

$ 6,238

34.3 %

$ 22,232

$ 17,346

28.2 % Earnings Before Income Taxes 1,901

1,482

28.3 %

4,457

3,142

41.9 % Net Income Available to Common 1,472

1,101

33.7 %

3,611

2,608

38.5 %























Alabama Power –





















Operating Revenues $ 2,444

$ 1,904

28.4 %

$ 6,023

$ 5,019

20.0 % Earnings Before Income Taxes 694

655

6.0 %

1,660

1,566

6.0 % Net Income Available to Common 525

499

5.2 %

1,256

1,189

5.6 %























Georgia Power –





















Operating Revenues $ 3,889

$ 2,856

36.2 %

$ 9,218

$ 7,050

30.8 % Earnings Before Income Taxes 1,084

649

67.0 %

2,272

1,111

104.5 % Net Income Available to Common 858

536

60.1 %

1,851

1,030

79.7 %























Mississippi Power –





















Operating Revenues $ 510

$ 378

34.9 %

$ 1,279

$ 988

29.5 % Earnings Before Income Taxes 79

60

31.7 %

188

155

21.3 % Net Income Available to Common 62

50

24.0 %

150

133

12.8 %























Southern Power –





















Operating Revenues $ 1,180

$ 679

73.8 %

$ 2,618

$ 1,610

62.6 % Earnings Before Income Taxes 143

92

55.4 %

259

181

43.1 % Net Income Available to Common 95

78

21.8 %

265

211

25.6 %























Southern Company Gas –





















Operating Revenues $ 857

$ 623

37.6 %

$ 3,998

$ 2,994

33.5 % Earnings Before Income Taxes 110

189

(41.8) %

677

613

10.4 % Net Income Available to Common 83

56

48.2 %

516

389

32.6 % Notes - See Financial Highlights pages for discussion of certain significant items occurring during the periods

