Rachel Lane Joins Student Transportation of America as Vice President of Electrification & Sustainability

WALL, N.J., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Student Transportation of America (STA) announced today that Rachel Lane has joined the company's Leadership Team as Vice President of Electrification & Sustainability. In this role, Rachel will lead the company's Green Fleet initiative, including the electric vehicle program, and further the company's commitment to achieving a greener environment through the addition of electric buses to its fleet.

The addition of Rachel to our management team reinforces STA's continued commitment to achieving a greener environment.

"I am thrilled to welcome Rachel to STA and our leadership team. Her deep experience in the adoption of electric vehicles gives STA the elevated level of expertise and support necessary to continue our forward momentum toward the goal of zero emissions," said Patrick Vaughan, Chief Executive Officer of STA. "The addition of Rachel to our management team reinforces STA's continued commitment to achieving a greener environment."

Rachel comes to STA from PSEG Long Island's Electric Vehicles Program where she supported New York's nation-leading Greenhouse Gas (GHG) reduction goals by increasing the state's adoption of electric vehicles. Her experience in building out the necessary infrastructure and knowledge of utility and grid capabilities will be instrumental in leading STA's move toward fleet electrification.

"With Rachel's experience in electrification, passion for sustainability, and in-depth knowledge of the installation of commercial and residential EV charging infrastructures, she is no doubt the right person to lead STA's EV program," said STA Chief Operating Officer Gene Kowalczewski. "It's an exciting time for STA, as we've laid the foundation for a more sustainable future and I'm confident that Rachel will continue to move us forward in a thoughtful, pragmatic way. She will play a key role in further mapping the future of STA's sustainability goals."

"I am thrilled to join the STA family at such an exciting time for the company," said Rachel. "STA has already made great strides toward meeting its goal of zero emissions, especially with the launch of its pilot programs for electric buses in select rural, suburban, and urban environments. I look forward to diving in and further evolving, and where necessary improving, these EV initiatives in a strategic and efficient manner."

Rachel earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Lehigh University and a Master of Business Administration from Indiana University's Kelly School of Business. She complemented her education by securing a certificate in Energy Innovation & Emerging Technologies from Stanford University, as well as attending leadership programs at Fordham University. Rachel also served in the U.S. Air Force as a chief engineer and flight commander before moving on to Northrop Grumman Corporation where she served in roles of increasing responsibility in the development of military intelligence systems.

About Student Transportation of America

Founded in 1997, Student Transportation of America (STA) is an industry leader in school transportation, safety and fleet services. STA operates more than 16,000 vehicles, providing customers with the highest level of safe and reliable student transportation, management, logistics and technology solutions throughout the U.S. and Canada. Services are delivered by drivers, dispatchers, maintenance technicians, managers, information technology professionals and others, who are caring members of their local communities. For more information, please visit www.rideSTA.com.

