Dana Incorporated Reports Strong Third-quarter 2022 Financial Results with Higher Sales and Free Cash Flow, Reaffirms Full-year Financial Targets

Key Highlights

Sales of $2.54 billion , an increase of $331 million

Net loss attributable to Dana of $88 million ; includes a non-cash goodwill impairment charge

Diluted EPS of $(0.61) ; diluted adjusted EPS of $0.24

Adjusted EBITDA of $192 million

Free cash flow of $77 million , a year-over-year increase of $247 million

Wins 8th PACE Award for electric-vehicle systems integration

MAUMEE, Ohio, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) today announced strong financial results for the third quarter of 2022.

Dana Incorporated logo. (PRNewsFoto/Dana Incorporated) (PRNewswire)

"Dana generated solid earnings and free cash flow again this quarter as end-market demand remained strong despite ongoing supply and production disruptions impacting the global mobility industry," said James Kamsickas, Dana chairman and chief executive officer.

"While record inflationary costs continue to be a challenge, I am very proud of the perseverance and dedication our team has displayed while executing our enterprise-wide transformation that has led to significant new business growth in both traditional and electric-vehicle solutions. Dana is well positioned to finish the year strong and capitalize on new opportunities across our markets once this environment begins to stabilize."

Third-quarter 2022 Financial Results

Sales for the third quarter of 2022 totaled $2.54 billion, compared with $2.20 billion in the same period of 2021, a $331 million improvement driven by strong customer demand across all our end markets and the recovery of commodity costs, partially offset by foreign currency translation.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2022 was $192 million, compared with $210 million for the same period in 2021. Profit conversion on higher sales in the third quarter of 2022 continued to be more than offset by non-material inflation as well as production inefficiencies driven by volatile customer demand schedules.

The net loss attributable to Dana was $88 million or $0.61 per share, compared with net income of $48 million or $0.33 per share in the third quarter of 2021. The loss was driven by a non-cash goodwill impairment charge in the commercial-vehicle segment resulting from increased interest rates as well as the negative impact of cost inflation and customer-driven production inefficiencies.

Adjusted net income attributable to Dana was $34 million and diluted adjusted earnings per share were $0.24 for the third quarter of 2022, compared with an adjusted net income of $60 million and $0.41 per share in 2021.

Operating cash flow in the third quarter of 2022 was $171 million, compared with $75 million in the same period of 2021.

Free cash flow was $77 million, compared with a use of $170 million in the third quarter of 2021. The improvement was driven by improved working capital management.

The company reaffirmed its full-year 2022 financial targets.

2022 Financial Targets 1

Sales of $10 to $10.2 billion ;

Adjusted EBITDA of $700 to $740 million , an implied adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 7.1 percent at the midpoint of the range;

Diluted adjusted EPS of $0.60 to $0.90 ;

Operating cash flow of approximately 6.2 to 6.5 percent of sales; and

Free cash flow of approximately 1.8 to 2.2 percent of sales.

1Net income and diluted EPS guidance are not provided, as discussed below in Non-GAAP Financial Information.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, which we have defined as net income (loss) before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, equity grant expense, restructuring expense, non-service cost components of pension and other postretirement benefit costs and other adjustments not related to our core operations (gain/loss on debt extinguishment, pension settlements, divestitures, impairment, etc.). Adjusted EBITDA is a measure of our ability to maintain and continue to invest in our operations and provide shareholder returns. We use adjusted EBITDA in assessing the effectiveness of our business strategies, evaluating and pricing potential acquisitions and as a factor in making incentive compensation decisions. In addition to its use by management, we also believe adjusted EBITDA is a measure widely used by securities analysts, investors and others to evaluate financial performance of our company relative to other Tier 1 automotive suppliers. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered a substitute for earnings (loss) before income taxes, net income (loss) or other results reported in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to the parent company is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as net income (loss) attributable to the parent company, excluding any discrete income tax items, restructuring charges, amortization expense and other adjustments not related to our core operations (as used in adjusted EBITDA), net of any associated income tax effects. This measure is considered useful for purposes of providing investors, analysts and other interested parties with an indicator of ongoing financial performance that provides enhanced comparability to net income attributable to the parent company reported by other companies. Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to the parent company is neither intended to represent nor be an alternative measure to net income (loss) attributable to the parent company reported in accordance with GAAP.

Diluted adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as adjusted net income (loss) attributable to the parent company divided by adjusted diluted shares. We define adjusted diluted shares as diluted shares as determined in accordance with GAAP based on adjusted net income (loss) attributable to the parent company. This measure is considered useful for purposes of providing investors, analysts and other interested parties with an indicator of ongoing financial performance that provides enhanced comparability to EPS reported by other companies. Diluted adjusted EPS is neither intended to represent nor be an alternative measure to diluted EPS reported in accordance with GAAP.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of property, plant and equipment. Adjusted free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities excluding discretionary pension contributions less purchases of property, plant and equipment. We believe these measures are useful to investors in evaluating the operational cash flow of the company inclusive of the spending required to maintain the operations. Free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow are not intended to represent nor be an alternative to the measure of net cash provided by (used in) operating activities reported in accordance with GAAP. Free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

We have not provided reconciliations of our adjusted EBITDA and diluted adjusted EPS outlook to the most comparable GAAP measures of net income and diluted EPS. Providing net income and diluted EPS guidance is potentially misleading and not practical given the difficulty of projecting event-driven transactional and other non-core operating items that are included in net income and diluted EPS, including restructuring actions, asset impairments, and income tax valuation adjustments. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures with the most comparable GAAP measures for historical periods are indicative of the reconciliations that will be prepared upon completion of the periods covered by the non-GAAP guidance. Please reference the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" accompanying our quarterly earnings conference call presentations on our website at www.dana.com/investors for our GAAP results and the reconciliations of these measures, were used, to the comparable GAAP measures.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and projections contained in this news release are, by their nature, forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates, and projections about our industry and business, management's beliefs, and certain assumptions made by us, all of which are subject to change. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," and similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statement.

Dana's Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, recent Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings discuss important risk factors that could affect our business, results of operations and financial condition. The forward-looking statements in this news release speak only as of this date. Dana does not undertake any obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a leader in the design and manufacture of highly efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions that power vehicles and machines in all mobility markets across the globe. The company is shaping sustainable progress through its conventional and clean-energy solutions that support nearly every vehicle manufacturer with drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies, including software and controls; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $8.9 billion in 2021 with 40,000 people in 31 countries across six continents. Founded in 1904, Dana was named one of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2022" by Newsweek for its emphasis on sustainability and social responsibility. The company is driven by a high-performance culture that focuses on valuing others, inspiring innovation, growing responsibly, and winning together, earning it global recognition as a top employer. Learn more at dana.com.

DANA INCORPORATED









Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited)









For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021



















Three Months Ended (In millions, except per share amounts)

September 30,





2022

2021 Net sales



$ 2,535

$ 2,204 Costs and expenses







Cost of sales

2,332

1,998 Selling, general and administrative expenses

114

103 Amortization of intangibles

3

4 Restructuring charges, net

(1)

1 Impairment of goodwill

(191)



Other income (expense), net

3

(4) Earnings (loss) before interest and income taxes

(101)

94 Interest income

2

2 Interest expense

32

31 Earnings (loss) before income taxes

(131)

65 Income tax expense

31

20 Equity in earnings (loss) of affiliates

(1)

5 Net income (loss)

(163)

50 Less: Noncontrolling interests net income

4

4 Less: Redeemable noncontrolling interests net loss

(79)

(2) Net income (loss) attributable to the parent company

$ (88)

$ 48











Net income (loss) per share available to common stockholders







Basic



$ (0.61)

$ 0.33 Diluted



$ (0.61)

$ 0.33











Weighted-average shares outstanding - Basic

143.4

144.8 Weighted-average shares outstanding - Diluted

143.4

146.2





































DANA INCORPORATED









Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited)









For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021



























Nine Months Ended (In millions, except per share amounts)

September 30,





2022

2021 Net sales



$ 7,601

$ 6,672 Costs and expenses







Cost of sales

7,018

5,963 Selling, general and administrative expenses

374

348 Amortization of intangibles

10

11 Restructuring charges, net

(1)

2 Impairment of goodwill

(191)



Other income (expense), net

15

(33) Earnings before interest and income taxes

24

315 Loss on extinguishment of debt





(24) Interest income

6

6 Interest expense

95

99 Earnings (loss) before income taxes

(65)

198 Income tax expense

67

56 Equity in earnings (loss) of affiliates

(1)

29 Net income (loss)

(133)

171 Less: Noncontrolling interests net income

11

9 Less: Redeemable noncontrolling interests net loss

(81)

(10) Net income (loss) attributable to the parent company

$ (63)

$ 172











Net income (loss) per share available to common stockholders







Basic



$ (0.44)

$ 1.19 Diluted



$ (0.44)

$ 1.17











Weighted-average shares outstanding - Basic

143.6

145.0 Weighted-average shares outstanding - Diluted

143.6

146.4





































DANA INCORPORATED









Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021



























Three Months Ended (In millions)

September 30,









2022

2021 Net income (loss)

$ (163)

$ 50 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:







Currency translation adjustments

(82)

(25) Hedging gains and losses

1

(9) Defined benefit plans

1

4 Other comprehensive loss

(80)

(30) Total comprehensive income (loss)

(243)

20 Less: Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(1)

(4) Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests

89

4 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to the parent company

$ (155)

$ 20





































DANA INCORPORATED









Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021



























Nine Months Ended (In millions)

September 30,









2022

2021 Net income (loss)

$ (133)

$ 171 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:







Currency translation adjustments

(134)

(11) Hedging gains and losses

(2)

(10) Defined benefit plans

5

11 Other comprehensive loss

(131)

(10) Total comprehensive income (loss)

(264)

161 Less: Comprehensive (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(6)

2 Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests

97



Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to the parent company

$ (173)

$ 163













DANA INCORPORATED Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited) As of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021

(In millions, except share and per share amounts)

September 30,

December 31,



2022

2021 Assets







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 371

$ 268 Marketable securities

13

17 Accounts receivable







Trade, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $11 in 2022 and $7 in 2021

1,507

1,321 Other

252

220 Inventories

1,603

1,564 Other current assets

208

196 Total current assets

3,954

3,586 Goodwill

246

482 Intangibles

200

233 Deferred tax assets

613

580 Other noncurrent assets

181

131 Investments in affiliates

128

174 Operating lease assets

262

247 Property, plant and equipment, net

2,078

2,199 Total assets

$ 7,662

$ 7,632













Liabilities and equity







Current liabilities







Short-term debt

$ 230

$ 23 Current portion of long-term debt

7

8 Accounts payable

1,839

1,571 Accrued payroll and employee benefits

209

184 Taxes on income

67

41 Current portion of operating lease liabilities

37

43 Other accrued liabilities

269

304 Total current liabilities

2,658

2,174 Long-term debt, less debt issuance costs of $22 in 2022 and $26 in 2021

2,314

2,386 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities

229

209 Pension and postretirement obligations

350

398 Other noncurrent liabilities

244

292 Total liabilities

5,795

5,459 Commitments and contingencies











Redeemable noncontrolling interests





196

198 Parent company stockholders' equity







Preferred stock, 50,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value,







no shares outstanding

-

- Common stock, 450,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value,







143,353,224 and 144,238,660 shares outstanding

2

2 Additional paid-in capital

2,440

2,427 Retained earnings

491

662 Treasury stock, at cost (13,469,842 and 11,661,591 shares)

(216)

(184) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,095)

(985) Total parent company stockholders' equity

1,622

1,922 Noncontrolling interests

49

53 Total equity

1,671

1,975 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity

$ 7,662

$ 7,632





































DANA INCORPORATED









Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)







For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021























Three Months Ended (In millions)

September 30,





2022

2021 Operating activities







Net income (loss)

$ (163)

$ 50 Depreciation

88

92 Amortization

6

6 Amortization of deferred financing charges

1

2 Earnings of affiliates, net of dividends received





(4) Stock compensation expense

5

6 Deferred income taxes

(14)

36 Impairment of goodwill

191



Change in working capital

63

(262) Other, net

(6)

(1) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

171

(75)











Investing activities







Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(94)

(95) Investments in affiliates





(23) Purchases of marketable securities

(2)

(9) Proceeds from sales of marketable securities





30 Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities

8

14 Settlements of undesignated derivatives

1

2 Other, net

5

1 Net cash used in investing activities

(82)

(80)











Financing activities







Net change in short-term debt

(2)

49 Proceeds from long-term debt





2 Repayment of long-term debt

(14)

(2) Dividends paid to common stockholders

(14)

(15) Repurchases of common stock





(23) Distributions to noncontrolling interests

(6)

(8) Contributions from redeemable noncontrolling interests

23

3 Deconsolidation of non-wholly owned subsidiary





(6) Other, net

(1)



Net cash used in financing activities

(14)















Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

75

(155) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash − beginning of period

340

403 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash balances

(25)

(9) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash − end of period

$ 390

$ 239





































DANA INCORPORATED









Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)







For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021























Nine Months Ended (In millions)

September 30,





2022

2021 Operating activities







Net income (loss)

$ (133)

$ 171 Depreciation

270

272 Amortization

17

18 Amortization of deferred financing charges

4

5 Redemption premium on debt





21 Write-off of deferred financing costs





3 Earnings of affiliates, net of dividends received

29

(11) Stock compensation expense

13

15 Deferred income taxes

(56)

8 Impairment of goodwill

191



Change in working capital

(21)

(501) Other, net

(7)

18 Net cash provided by operating activities

307

19











Investing activities







Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(300)

(228) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired

(1)

(18) Investments in affiliates





(23) Proceeds from sale of subsidiary, net of cash disposed





(4) Purchases of marketable securities

(15)

(25) Proceeds from sales of marketable securities





30 Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities

18

27 Settlement of terminated fixed-to-fixed cross currency swap





(22) Settlements of undesignated derivatives

(6)

(2) Other, net

7

5 Net cash used in investing activities

(297)

(260)











Financing activities







Net change in short-term debt

212

43 Proceeds from long-term debt

2

802 Repayment of long-term debt

(19)

(805) Redemption premium on debt





(21) Deferred financing payments





(13) Dividends paid to common stockholders

(43)

(44) Repurchases of common stock

(25)

(23) Distributions to noncontrolling interests

(8)

(10) Contributions from redeemable noncontrolling interests

30

6 Deconsolidation of non-wholly owned subsidiary





(6) Payments to acquire noncontrolling interests

(4)



Other, net

(7)



Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

138

(71)











Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

148

(312) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash − beginning of period

287

567 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash balances

(45)

(16) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash − end of period

$ 390

$ 239





































DANA INCORPORATED









Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow (Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended (In millions)

September 30,



2022

2021 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$ 171

$ (75) Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(94)

(95) Free cash flow

77

(170) Discretionary pension contributions









Adjusted free cash flow

$ 77

$ (170)















Nine Months Ended (In millions)

September 30,



2022

2021 Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 307

$ 19 Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(300)

(228) Free cash flow

7

(209) Discretionary pension contributions









Adjusted free cash flow

$ 7

$ (209)































DANA INCORPORATED







Segment Sales and Segment EBITDA (Unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021





















Three Months Ended (In millions)

September 30,



2022

2021 Sales







Light Vehicle

$ 1,047

$ 918 Commercial Vehicle

505

396 Off-Highway

694

627 Power Technologies

289

263 Total Sales

$ 2,535

$ 2,204









Segment EBITDA







Light Vehicle

$ 60

$ 54 Commercial Vehicle

18

20 Off-Highway

91

100 Power Technologies

21

38 Total Segment EBITDA

190

212 Corporate expense and other items, net

2

(2) Adjusted EBITDA

$ 192

$ 210































DANA INCORPORATED







Segment Sales and Segment EBITDA (Unaudited)



For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021





















Nine Months Ended (In millions)

September 30,



2022

2021 Sales







Light Vehicle

$ 3,060

$ 2,799 Commercial Vehicle

1,475

1,132 Off-Highway

2,206

1,931 Power Technologies

860

810 Total Sales

$ 7,601

$ 6,672









Segment EBITDA







Light Vehicle

$ 124

$ 241 Commercial Vehicle

38

53 Off-Highway

291

276 Power Technologies

71

111 Total Segment EBITDA

524

681 Corporate expense and other items, net





(4) Adjusted EBITDA

$ 524

$ 677































DANA INCORPORATED







Reconciliation of Segment and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021





















Three Months Ended (In millions)

September 30,



2022

2021 Segment EBITDA

$ 190

$ 212 Corporate expense and other items, net

2

(2) Adjusted EBITDA

192

210 Depreciation

(88)

(92) Amortization

(6)

(6) Non-service cost components of pension and OPEB costs





(2) Restructuring charges, net

1

(1) Stock compensation expense

(5)

(6) Strategic transaction expenses

(1)

(3) Loss on investment in Hyliion





(6) Impairment of goodwill

(191)



Other items

(3)



Earnings (loss) before interest and income taxes

(101)

94 Interest income

2

2 Interest expense

32

31 Earnings (loss) before income taxes

(131)

65 Income tax expense

31

20 Equity in earnings (loss) of affiliates

(1)

5 Net income (loss)

$ (163)

$ 50































DANA INCORPORATED







Reconciliation of Segment and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Unaudited)



For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021





















Nine Months Ended (In millions)

September 30,



2022

2021 Segment EBITDA

$ 524

$ 681 Corporate expense and other items, net





(4) Adjusted EBITDA

524

677 Depreciation

(270)

(272) Amortization

(17)

(18) Non-service cost components of pension and OPEB costs

(3)

(7) Restructuring charges, net

1

(2) Stock compensation expense

(13)

(15) Strategic transaction expenses

(6)

(11) Loss on investment in Hyliion





(20) Loss on disposal group held for sale





(7) Loss on de-designation of fixed-to-fixed cross currency swaps





(9) Impairment of goodwill

(191)



Other items

(1)

(1) Earnings before interest and income taxes

24

315 Loss on extinguishment of debt





(24) Interest income

6

6 Interest expense

95

99 Earnings (loss) before income taxes

(65)

198 Income tax expense

67

56 Equity in earnings (loss) of affiliates

(1)

29 Net income (loss)

$ (133)

$ 171































DANA INCORPORATED







Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to the Parent Company to



Adjusted Net Income Attributable to the Parent Company and





Diluted Adjusted EPS (Unaudited)







For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021



















(In millions, except per share amounts)













Three Months Ended





September 30,





2022

2021 Net income (loss) attributable to parent company

$ (88)

$ 48 Items impacting income (loss) before income taxes:









Amortization

5

5

Restructuring charges, net

(1)

1

Strategic transaction expenses

3





Gain on investment in Hyliion





6

Impairment of goodwill

118





Other items





3 Items impacting income taxes:









Net income tax expense on items above

(5)

(4)

Income tax expense attributable to various discrete tax matters

2

1 Adjusted net income attributable to the parent

$ 34

$ 60











Diluted shares - as reported

143.8

146.2 Adjusted diluted shares

143.8

146.2











Diluted adjusted EPS

$ 0.24

$ 0.41































DANA INCORPORATED







Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to the Parent Company to



Adjusted Net Income Attributable to the Parent Company and





Diluted Adjusted EPS (Unaudited)







For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021



















(In millions, except per share amounts)













Nine Months Ended





September 30,





2022

2021 Net income (loss) attributable to parent company

$ (63)

$ 172 Items impacting income (loss) before income taxes:









Amortization

15

15

Restructuring charges, net

(1)

2

Strategic transaction expenses

8

8

Loss on investment in Hyliion





20

Loss on disposal group held for sale





7

Loss on extinguishment of debt





24

Loss on de-designation of fixed-to-fixed cross currency swaps





9

Impairment of goodwill

118





Other items





5 Items impacting income taxes:









Net income tax expense on items above

(10)

(14)

Income tax expense (benefit) attributable to various discrete tax matters

2

(5) Adjusted net income attributable to the parent

$ 69

$ 243











Diluted shares - as reported

144.4

146.4 Adjusted diluted shares

144.4

146.4











Diluted adjusted EPS

$ 0.48

$ 1.66

