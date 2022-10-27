Academy Sports + Outdoors donates over $50,000 to local communities on National First Responders Day

Donations to impact first responder organizations in communities across the U.S.

KATY, Texas, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy Sports + Outdoors ("Academy") is celebrating National First Responders Day (Oct. 28) by contributing more than $50,000 to 20 first responder organizations and local chapters of National Police Athletic/Activities Leagues, Inc. ("National PAL"). This is the fourth straight year Academy has celebrated National First Responder Day by giving back to its communities. Additionally, now through Nov. 13, Academy is offering first responders, active-duty military, and veterans a 10 percent discount on their entire purchase both in-store and online.

Academy Sports + Outdoors (PRNewswire)

"Academy is committed to continuing its support of the brave heroes who protect our communities by donating over $50,000 in honor of National First Responders Day," said Lawrence Lobpries, Academy Sports + Outdoors' senior vice president of marketing. "The contributions will help promote fun safely across our footprint, while benefitting hundreds of deserving first responders and local youth in need."

Kids in select local chapters of National PAL will participate in shopping sprees at Academy stores across the footprint where they will be able to shop for sports equipment, safety gear, apparel, footwear and more. Academy Sports + Outdoors is the Official Sporting Goods and Outdoor Retailer of National PAL, whose mission is to promote the prevention of juvenile crime and violence by building relationships among children, police officers and community through positive engagement.

"National PAL is grateful for partners like Academy Sports + Outdoors that support first responders giving back to the communities they serve," said Christopher Hill, National PAL's chairman. "Academy's generous donations will allow our chapters to continue relationship building opportunities between our local kids, cops, and community for years to come."

Academy Sports + Outdoors is also donating to a variety of local first responder groups including the 300 Club of Atlanta, Dothan Fire Department and the Panama City Police Department, among others. The donations and shopping sprees will help the organizations purchase sports and outdoor equipment to supply initiatives and events within their programs.

Academy regularly contributes to first responders and safety-related initiatives to promote responsibility and safety through events, programs and organizations making a positive impact. To learn more about Academy's Military and First Responder discount eligibility, visit academy.com/discount.

About Academy Sports + Outdoors

Academy is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to 265 stores across 17 contiguous states. Academy's mission is to provide "Fun for All" and Academy fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers. Academy's product assortment focuses on key categories of outdoor, apparel, footwear and sports & recreation through both leading national brands and a portfolio of 19 private label brands, which go well beyond traditional sporting goods and apparel offerings. For more information, visit www.academy.com.

