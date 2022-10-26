UL Solutions Acquires Kugler Maag Cie

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UL Solutions, a global leader in applied safety science, today announced its acquisition of Kugler Maag Cie, a German-based provider of process excellence, assessment and training solutions that supports the automotive industry.

Kugler Maag Cie expands the UL Solutions portfolio while allowing customers to accelerate the delivery of automotive processes and safety-critical system services. (PRNewswire)

"The automotive industry continues to evolve rapidly, with changing consumer expectations and new technologies serving as catalysts for change. Standards-compliant and safety-focused product development processes and execution excellence are critical to our automotive customers' success in this demanding environment," said Jennifer Scanlon, president and CEO, UL Solutions Inc. "With our acquisition of Kugler Maag Cie, we have enhanced our automotive industry expertise and expanded our value proposition to better support our customers globally, helping them to successfully evolve and adapt."

As safety, security, and quality are highly interrelated concerns, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and automotive component and system suppliers are increasingly looking for a sole provider with holistic solutions that support multiple standards, regulations and other technical requirements.

"Current automotive services offered by UL Solutions help customers navigate complexity and develop a framework for automotive standards and best practices," said Weifang Zhou, executive vice president and president of Testing, Inspection and Certification at UL Solutions. "Welcoming Kugler Maag Cie expands our current portfolio while allowing our customers to accelerate the delivery of automotive processes and safety-critical system services."

Co-founded in 2004 by automotive industry veterans Bonifaz Maag and Hans-Jürgen Kugler and headquartered near Stuttgart, Germany, Kugler Maag Cie focuses on process excellence, assessment and training solutions in Automotive SPICE (Software Process Improvement and Capability dEtermination), functional safety and cybersecurity.

"We founded Kugler Maag Cie on the tenet that development processes and safety-critical assessments are paramount for the safety and reliability of interconnected vehicle systems," said Bonifaz Maag, CEO of Kugler Maag Cie. "To that end, we help our customers address some of the automotive industry's most significant challenges, such as process maturity, functional safety, conformability and cybersecurity. We share UL Solutions' mission-centric safety culture and are delighted to integrate our expertise into the UL Solutions portfolio to help keep mobility safe."

The transaction closed on October 25, 2022.

About UL Solutions

A global leader in applied safety science, UL Solutions transforms safety, security and sustainability challenges into opportunities for customers in more than 100 countries. UL Solutions delivers testing, inspection and certification services, together with software products and advisory offerings, that support our customers' product innovation and business growth. The UL Certification Marks serve as a recognized symbol of trust in our customers' products and reflect an unwavering commitment to advancing our safety mission. We help our customers innovate, launch new products and services, navigate global markets and complex supply chains and grow sustainably and responsibly into the future. Our science is your advantage.

UL Solutions offers a broad portfolio of services to companies. UL Solutions maintains separate legal entities for conformity assessment and consultancy services and has processes in place to identify and mitigate potential conflicts of interest and maintain impartiality.

Press contact:

Steven Brewster

UL Solutions

ULNews@UL.com

1+847.664.8425

UL Solutions logo (PRNewsfoto/UL Solutions) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE UL Solutions