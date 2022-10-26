New Partnership between Gladstone Institutes and CZ Biohub

The two San Francisco organizations sign an affiliation agreement to increase research collaboration

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gladstone Institutes and the Chan Zuckerberg Biohub signed an affiliation agreement to increase their research collaboration. The two San Francisco organizations, both located in the Mission Bay neighborhood known for being a hub for health and biotech, will partner to uncover the fundamental mechanisms of disease in order to find new prevention strategies, treatments, and cures.

Gladstone Institutes and CZ Biohub sign an affiliation agreement to increase research collaboration. From left to right: Gladstone COO Robert Obana, Biohub President Joe DeRisi, Biohub COO Mandana Asgharnejad, and Gladstone President Deepak Srivastava. Photo: Michael Short/Gladstone Institutes (PRNewswire)

"For decades, Gladstone has distinguished itself as a top biomedical research institution, and Biohub scientists have regularly collaborated with Gladstone's talented researchers," says Joe DeRisi, PhD, CZ Biohub president. "This new affiliation will make these exchanges even more robust and productive."

Gladstone researchers are eligible to apply to become CZ Biohub Investigators, and as part of the new agreement, those selected can use Biohub's funding to support their research both at Gladstone's and Biohub's scientific facilities.

"Both Gladstone and Biohub are focused on supporting the boldest and riskiest ideas, knowing these will lead to the most disruptive solutions to overcome unsolved diseases," says Deepak Srivastava, MD, president of Gladstone. "It's exciting to join forces so we can achieve our common missions."

Combining Skills and Resources

The new affiliation agreement enables Gladstone investigators who are appointed as CZ Biohub Investigators to have access to resources to participate in research at both organizations. These investigators can also hire postdoctoral fellows and staff to work at the Biohub's facilities to support their science.

Current Chan Zuckerberg Biohub Investigators at Gladstone include virologist Melanie Ott, MD, PhD; data scientist Katie Pollard, PhD; and bioengineer Seth Shipman, PhD.

"CZ Biohub is known for being exceptionally collaborative, which is a value we share at Gladstone," says Gladstone Chief Operating Officer, Robert Obana, MBA. "By combining our unique strengths, I believe we will successfully accelerate the pace of our discoveries and help make a substantive impact on medicine and healthcare through our research."

About Gladstone Institutes

To ensure our work does the greatest good, Gladstone Institutes focuses on conditions with profound medical, economic, and social impact—unsolved diseases. Gladstone is an independent, nonprofit life science research organization that uses visionary science and technology to overcome disease.

About CZ Biohub

The Chan Zuckerberg Biohub is a nonprofit research center that brings together physicians, scientists, and engineers from Stanford University; the University of California, Berkeley; and the University of California, San Francisco. Working at CZ Biohub are some of the brightest, boldest engineers, data scientists, and biomedical researchers who together with our partner universities seek to understand the fundamental mechanisms underlying disease and develop new technologies that will lead to actionable diagnostics and effective therapies.

