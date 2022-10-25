SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds CLR, AKUS, LFG, and ECOM Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

Weiss Law

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CLR)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CLR), in connection with the proposed merger of CLR with Omega Acquisition, Inc., via tender offer. Under the terms of the merger agreement, CLR shareholders will receive $74.28 in cash for each share of CLR common stock owned. If you own CLR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/clr

Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKUS)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKUS), in connection with the proposed tender offer for AKUS by Eli Lilly and Company. Under the tender offer, AKUS shareholders will receive $12.50 in cash, plus one contingent value right ("CVR") of up to $3.00 per share for each share of AKUS common stock owned. If you own AKUS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/akus

Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE: LFG)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE: LFG) in connection with the proposed acquisition of LFG by BP p.l.c. (NYSE: BP). Under the terms of the merger agreement, LFG shareholders will receive $26.00 in cash for each share of LFG common stock owned. If you own LFG shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/lfg

ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM) in connection with the proposed acquisition of ECOM by CommerceHub. Under the terms of the merger agreement ECOM shareholders will receive $23.10 in cash for each share of ECOM common stock owned. If you own ECOM shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/ecom

