Salary survey results for healthcare and cross-industry compliance practitioners

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics & Health Care Compliance Association (SCCE & HCCA) has released results of the 2022 Salary Surveys. These surveys, last conducted in 2019, contain the latest information about compensation for the corporate compliance and ethics and healthcare compliance communities.

The following survey reports are available for download:

Cross-Industry Chief Compliance Officer and Staff Salary Surveys [ download ]

Healthcare Chief Compliance Officer and Staff Salary Surveys [ download ]

"As we all know the pandemic greatly affected the employment market and there has been great curiosity about the impact on the compliance profession," said Adam Turteltaub, Chief Engagement and Strategy Officer at SCCE & HCCA. "These surveys will help answer a lot of questions people have about what compensation levels should be in the new environment."

Earlier this year, we surveyed compliance and ethics professionals on a variety of compensation-related topics. The salary information was strictly confidential and administered by Fondulas Strategic Research LLC, an independent professional survey research firm located in East Sandwich, MA. Survey results are presented for both the total sample of survey respondents, and for specific segments within the sample, to allow individuals and organizations to compare their own data to the results of those with similar characteristics.

Reported data includes the average salary for each position, salary by geographic region and industry, and a comparison between certified and non-certified professionals. The reports are available for review on the SCCE website and HCCA website. SCCE & HCCA members have exclusive access to an interactive report that allows for advanced filtering and sorting of the data for additional insights.

About SCCE & HCCA

Health Care Compliance Association® (HCCA®) was founded in 1996 to serve the healthcare compliance profession and expanded in 2004 with the Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics® (SCCE®) to serve the global compliance and ethics community across all industries. In 2011, HCCA incorporated with SCCE to form Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics & Health Care Compliance Association (SCCE & HCCA). With a combined 19,000+ members in 100 countries, SCCE & HCCA is the largest association furthering the interests of the compliance and ethics profession. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, SCCE & HCCA exists to champion ethical practice and compliance standards and to provide the necessary training, publications, certifications, and other resources for ethics and compliance professionals.

Visit the SCCE website at www.corporatecompliance.org or call 888.277.4977

Visit HCCA's website at www.hcca-info.org or call 888.580.8373

