InventHelp Presents Additional Vehicle Lighting (SGM-162)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a driver I find it very frustrating not being able to control my lights in different weather conditions," said the inventor from Rockville, Ind. "I thought of this idea to help give vehicle operators the ability to provide light in the drive they most need it."

He invented the patent-pending RAPTOR VISION that provides automobile owners and operators with a headlight and light fixture that could be moved to aid in navigation. The user would have the ability to adjust the headlight beam as needed, helping reduce eyestrain. This could be beneficial when rounding curved road surfaces where headlight beams tend to be lagging. Additionally, this would help eliminate the need for periodic adjustments and reduces the need to remove front end vehicle components for all types of vehicle owners.

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

