Epionce Skincare Celebrates 20 Years of Putting the Barrier First

Dr. Carl Thornfeldt: The Pioneer on Skin Barrier Research,

Known as "The Father of Skin Barrier Repair"

BOISE, Idaho, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- October 2022 marks the 20th Anniversary of Epionce Skincare, and 20 years of putting the skin barrier first. Board Certified Dermatologist Dr. Carl Thornfeldt, Founder of Episciences, created Epionce Skincare to achieve clear, itch-free skin for his patients' chronic skin conditions such as eczema, psoriasis, and rosacea. Dr. Thornfeldt began his skin barrier research in the early 1990s, through which he established the fundamentals of protecting and strengthening the skin barrier, which are used across the entire skincare industry today. Truly a pioneer, he was awarded with the first ever patent on skin barrier health in 1997.

Dr. Thornfeldt is always on a mission to create effective skincare products that drive active ingredients into the skin without breaking down or irritating the barrier. After years of intense research on the topic, he looked to botanicals for a solution, which at the time was not readily accepted by the medical community. In 2002, the flagship Epionce Renewal Facial Cream was born and sold exclusively through Dr. Thornfeldt's own medical practice in Southwest Idaho. This barrier repair formula leverages extracts of safflower, rosa canina, avocado and flax to achieve the optimum ratio of lipids. Advanced clinical testing confirmed that this formula accelerated barrier repair more than twice as effectively as 100% petrolatum, and four times better than any commercially available moisturizer used by the dermatology community.

In 2006 at the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) annual event, Dr. Thornfeldt presented a Clinical Study on Epionce Renewal Facial Cream's antiaging powers. When paired with Epionce Lytic Tx, participants and physicians saw the same antiaging results typically achieved with retinoids, but without the irritation often caused by retinoids due to their damaging impact on the skin barrier.

Epionce barrier nurturing products are backed by patient safety studies and decades of proven clinical results. These are proven formulations that address skin issues such as eczema, psoriasis and rosacea, as well as skin aging, which are common results of a damaged skin barrier. The products fall into four main categories: Cleanse & Repair, Correct & Boost, Renew & Fortify, Protect & Prevent, and are designed to be customized by a medical professional for a patient's skin type and concern.

"Epionce Skincare has grown from one product sold in our one practice in Idaho to nearly 30 barrier protecting products recommended, trusted and sold by dermatologists worldwide, in more than 10 countries," said Dr. Thornfeldt. "We're proud to say that we have helped millions of people achieve their skin care goals without the use of harmful chemicals that damage the skin barrier."

Epionce Skincare has received multiple beauty awards in leading national publications including NewBeauty, Shape and Women's Health; and in 2015 was awarded the best topical skincare at the Aesthetic Industry Awards. Dr. Thornfeld has published eight national studies on barrier health, which is why he has become known as the "Father of Barrier Repair."

To meet global demands, Epionce Skincare built its own 18,000-square foot laboratory and manufacturing facility in Boise where all Epionce products are researched, designed, formulated and tested for superior product performance, safety, freshness and efficacy. Dr. Thornfeldt continues his skin barrier research in this facility, conducting new studies that will enable Epionce Skincare to further enhance skin barrier health. Medical heritage and clinical research is at the heart of Epionce and fulfills Dr. Thornfeldt's mantra, "if you keep the skin barrier healthy, beautiful skin follows."

Epionce Skincare is available in the U.S. through thousands of medical skin professionals as well as Epionce.com, Dermstore.com and Lovelyskin.com.

