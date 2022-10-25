Don Vieira joins Hakluyt's board of directors

LONDON, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hakluyt, the global strategic advisory firm for businesses and investors, has announced the appointment of Don Vieira, Global Chief Policy Officer at Sequoia Capital, to its board of directors.

Based in Washington D.C., Don brings a wealth of expertise in areas such as antitrust law, cryptocurrency, venture capital, and the technology deal landscape. Prior to joining Sequoia in 2019, he was a national security partner at the law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, specialising in foreign investment dealmaking. Before that, he held a number of roles in government, including chief of staff at the US Department of Justice's national security division, and was a partner at Wilson, Sonsini, Goodrich & Rosati.

Chaired by Lord Paul Deighton KBE, Hakluyt's board of directors ensures good governance and supports the firm's growth – and Don's extensive experience in legal and government work will be invaluable.

Lord Deighton said: "It's a privilege to welcome Don to the Hakluyt board, and we are all very much looking forward to working with him. His perspective on key policy issues, and judgement on matters of governance, will be of great value as we continue to support Hakluyt's success and growth."

Don Vieira commented: "I am delighted to have joined Hakluyt's board of directors. Hakluyt's very impressive team work on some of the most complex and pressing challenges facing business leaders and investors, and it will be immensely rewarding to support the firm in developing its expertise and global footprint even further."

Varun Chandra, Hakluyt's managing partner, added: "It's an honour to welcome Don to our board. His judgement, insight and energy will be of tremendous value as Hakluyt continues to expand in the US and globally, and I'm very excited to be working alongside him."

This appointment is effective from 1 November 2022.

