Balto Releases Q3 '22 Edition of Real-Time Index, Highlighting 150M+ Call Trends by Industry and Use Case

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Balto, a leader in uniting contact center agents with AI for better conversations, has released a new update to the Balto Real-Time Index, a tool that collates trends, insights, and in-depth analysis for contact centers. Using data sourced from over 150 million guided calls, the Index provides actionable insights based on trends surveyed over the past quarter.

In this new edition, the Index provides more granular data on not just an industry level, but a use case level. Within industries, visitors are able to sort data between "Sales" and "Customer Service" use cases to add further color to the associated findings. This edition of the Index also provides change over time: how often is a given objection being used today, compared to last quarter? Are there new objections that are starting to surface as we near the end of the year?

The first edition of the Index focused on the most common consumer objections and most- and least-utilized soft skills that agents use on calls. Released in July, it covered various industries, including Collections, Healthcare, Home Improvement, Retail, and Property Insurance. The Financial Services industry has been added in the new edition.

"With the Balto Real-Time Index, we want to not only reflect industry trends but predict them, becoming the go-to source for reliable data in the contact center industry," said Chris Kontes, Balto's COO and co-founder. "At the end of the day, the Index is an actionable tool: leaders at any contact center should be able to bookmark it for real-time information on what consumers are thinking, feeling, and saying so they can coach their agents accordingly."

The data for the index is gathered by Balto's in-house research team, the Conversation Excellence Lab, using a robust methodology and statistical rigor. The Index includes a methodology and limitations section to further expand on its data processing requirements.

"As we continue to leverage our growing number of calls, we can provide value back to the Balto community and beyond. The power of our data is immense — 150 million calls and counting — and within that data is the opportunity to predict consumer patterns, identify agent coaching opportunities, crowdsource best practices, and more. We're just starting to tap into it," said Lior Torenberg, Head of the Conversation Excellence Lab.

The Balto Real-Time Index is available for free here and is updated on a quarterly basis to provide relevant trend tracking and analysis. A PDF version is also available on the Index for offline viewing.

About the Conversation Excellence Lab

The Conversation Excellence Lab is Balto's hub for academic-level research. The Lab creates thought-leading content with the support of research teams and in-house data. All reports are published online and available for free. Readers can get reports sent directly to their inbox by subscribing to the Conversation Excellence Lab's newsletter.

About Balto

Balto unites agents with AI to enable better conversations that deliver results. Top-performing contact centers trust Balto's real-time guidance enterprise solution to prevent missed sales opportunities, costly compliance mistakes, and negative customer experiences. Today, Balto has guided over 150 million calls, provided over 430 million real-time recommendations, and driven millions in increased revenue. Balto.ai

