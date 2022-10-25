ALMADEN GENOMICS ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF G.NOME PLATFORM

DALLAS, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Almaden Genomics has launched g.nome™, a cloud-native platform designed to streamline genomic workflows and accelerate genomic discovery. Leveraging an advanced visual drag-and-drop workflow builder and curated library of toolkits, g.nome enables users to have confidence in their results, get to market faster and scale their business profitably.

Mark Kunitomi, Chief Scientific Officer of Almaden Genomics (PRNewswire)

Brought to market by a team of bioinformaticians, engineers, and industry professionals, g.nome condenses bioinformatic pipeline building from what previously has taken months to mere hours. From promising drug development, diagnosis of genetic disease, and the realization of personalized medicine, g.nome helps speed discovery in genomic research.

"The g.nome platform is a revolutionary approach to bioinformatics that we are launching after an extremely successful customer pilot phase," said Mark Kunitomi, Chief Scientific Officer of Almaden. "It validated our value proposition in the commercial biotech market by showing that with g.nome, anyone who understands genomics can participate in pipeline development. The possibilities for the healthcare innovation it can power are as vast as they are life-changing."

Many medical advances are based on the ability of modern biotech and pharma companies to analyze terabytes of genomic data using bioinformatics pipelines – the sequencing of multiple pieces of distinct code. Traditional barriers linked to workflow language, process flow visibility and quality control are removed with g.nome, leaving streamlined, scalable and interoperable genomic workflows that allow research teams to do what they do best: focus on the science.

"The g.nome platform has been a game changer for us," said Puya Yazdi MD, Chief Science Officer and Chief Medical Officer at SelfDecode. "We have been able to acquire customers faster and scale our business more quickly by providing results to our customers in a fraction of the time it used to take. My team really likes the easy graphical interface and toolkits and we now produce reliable production pipelines in a matter of days not months. The g.nome platform is helping us move at the speed of our own innovation and that is priceless."

Most biotech firms and research institutes still perform the laborious work of building pipelines with solutions being hand-coded by a limited number of highly skilled bioinformaticians. The g.nome platform eliminates the need for coding in most applications and allows the broader research team to actively participate in the pipeline building and executing processes.

"Personalized medicine that takes account of a patient's genetic makeup for drug and therapeutic development is expected to grow dramatically providing all of us with an opportunity for earlier care and better outcomes. But, the process is iterative by nature with the writing and maintenance of code significantly slowing time-to-market," added Tricia D'Cruz, Executive Chairperson of Almaden Genomics. "With g.nome, we solve a massive bioinformatics bottleneck, speeding research and development with the ability to create and execute a pipeline, which can take at times up to six months down to about an hour, enabling rapid iteration and discovery."

About Almaden Genomics

Almaden Genomics is accelerating genomic discovery with g.nome™, a cloud-native platform designed to streamline genomic workflows. Brought to market by a team of bioinformaticians, engineers and industry professionals, g.nome provides a low-code/no-code pipeline build, enabling valuable collaboration from diverse team members with an easy-to-use, visual drag-and-drop functionality using built-in tools and features, such as ready-to-use workflows and a curated toolkit library. Formerly part of IBM Research, Almaden Genomics became a new standalone company under Catalyze Dallas' ownership in 2022. For more information, visit www.almaden.io.

Media Contact: Ariel Herr, 469.235.2708, ariel.herr@alpineam.net

Tricia D’Cruz, Executive Chairperson of Almaden Genomics (PRNewswire)

Almaden Genomics is accelerating genomic discovery with g.nome™, a cloud-native platform designed to streamline genomic workflows. Formerly part of IBM Research, Almaden Genomics became a new standalone company under Catalyze Dallas’ ownership in 2022. For more information, visit www.almaden.io. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Almaden Genomics