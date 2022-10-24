SafeLease Launches Tenant Protection Dashboard

Brings REIT-grade capabilities to small- and medium-sized self-storage businesses

The SafeLease Dashboard automates performance reporting enabling self-storage operators to easily view current and future revenue performance — a task that previously required manual calculations



SafeLease customers gain valuable insight into individual claims details and status, tenant satisfaction, and potential repair and maintenance needs



The Dashboard will serve as the foundation for future self-storage revenue and vendor management tools



MyStorage.com COO/CMO Greg Rudkin highlights the benefits of the SafeLease Tenant Protection Dashboard at https://info.safelease.com/tenant-protection-dashboard

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SafeLease, a leading tenant protection provider trusted by over 600 facilities, today announced the launch of its Tenant Protection Dashboard. The Dashboard is the first in a series of technologies SafeLease is bringing to market to empower small- and medium-sized self-storage businesses to reach their full revenue potential.

The SafeLease Dashboard provides self-storage operators with an easy-to-navigate user interface that displays pertinent performance metrics and claims information. This technology provides a level of transparency unlike any other tenant protection program on the market. The details displayed in the Dashboard enable operators to accurately forecast revenue and make data-driven decisions around repair and maintenance needs, protection requirements, and pricing.

As a bonus, the SafeLease Dashboard also provides insight into untapped revenue sources, giving operators an estimate of potential earnings based on the ongoing adoption of SafeLease products. The Dashboard will also power SafeLease's future revenue and vendor management tools.

Storsafe Storage partnered with SafeLease to offer tenant protection at its 20 locations across five states. Director Matt Clark says, "My main objective at Storsafe is finding and implementing automated processes that create a smoother experience for our customers and our staff." He continues, "The SafeLease Dashboard has saved us hundreds of hours previously spent manually calculating revenue, ensuring customer satisfaction related to claims, and driving enrollment in the protection program. SafeLease has literally put running our protection program on autopilot and didn't miss a step as we scaled to 90% enrollment."

"The product team conducted extensive customer research to create a dashboard of useful information that helps store owners reach, and exceed, their annual revenue goals," says Deepak Surana, Chief Product Officer at SafeLease. "The user interface is easy to understand and provides a comprehensive view of which tenants are protected and any claims they filed."

To learn more about the SafeLease Tenant Protection Dashboard, visit https://www.safelease.com/safelease-dashboard .

Visit https://info.safelease.com/tenant-protection-dashboard to see how the SafeLease Dashboard helps Greg Rudkin, COO/CMO at MyStorage.com, streamline management across five store locations.

About SafeLease

SafeLease is a leading provider of self-storage tenant protection and revenue management software. The company leverages technology and a partner-centric business model to create new revenue channels that maximize the value of commercial property assets.

SafeLease is headquartered in Austin, TX and works with commercial real estate owners across the United States. Learn more at safelease.com.

