OpenText Named a Leader on the 2022 GigaOm Radar Report for E-Discovery Solutions

High scores for flexibility, scalability, support, and ease of use underscore the company's commitment to customer success

WATERLOO, ON, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), announced it was named amongst the highest ranked leaders in the 2022 GigaOm Radar Report for E-Discovery Solutions. The industry report recognizes the company as having one of the most comprehensive e-discovery solutions on the market, outperforming Relativity, Microsoft, and the other 16 vendors evaluated. OpenText received the highest possible scores for flexibility, scalability, support and ease of use, with the report noting that "OpenText is strong across the board, and it is still innovating despite being a very well-established vendor.

The GigaOm Radar report highlights and identifies major e-discovery vendors and products that excel. The report describes key features and metrics used to evaluate vendors and provides an overview of the category and its underlying technology, identifies leading e-discovery offerings, and helps decision-makers evaluate these platforms and make a more informed investment decision. The GigaOm Radar report offers a forward-looking assessment, plotting each solution's current and projected position over a 12-to-18-month window.

"OpenText is honored to receive a leadership ranking from a highly regarded research firm like GigaOm," said Sandy Ono, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at OpenText. "OpenText is constantly looking for ways to innovate in e-discovery to meet the always evolving needs of our diverse customers and understand the value to our customers in consistently strengthening and scaling our solutions."

GigaOm recognized unique OpenText offerings, such as information governance solutions, in comparison to its competitors like IBM, Microsoft and Veritas. Capabilities in recursive data parsing and its ability to call on technology from elsewhere in its portfolio also stood out to GigaOm.

"The GigaOm Radar Report was created to allow a customer to generate a custom shortlist of vendors that align to their maturity and desires in the space quickly and efficiently," said Don MacVittie, Vice President of Research at GigaOm. "Providing them with targeted insights and rankings that showcase innovative companies such as OpenText and how they can benefit their organization is something we strive for and are proud to promote."

The OpenText e-discovery portfolio comprises OpenText Axcelerate, OpenText EnCase Information Assurance, OpenText Insight, OpenText Legal Hold, with a comprehensive suite of supporting services including digital forensics and collections, managed document review, breach response analysis and reporting, Recon Investigations support and software consulting and implementation.

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com.

