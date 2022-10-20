Multichannel Marketing Developer Comosoft Expands Its Presence In Latin America

Lima-based Luis Ayarza appointed as Business Development Manager for Comosoft's Latin American operations.

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Comosoft Americas is pleased to announce the appointment of Lima, Perú-based Luis Ayarza as the company's Business Development Manager for its expanded operations in Latin America. Ayarza, a twenty-two-year pre-media veteran, will work with the region's top retailers, using Comosoft's LAGO system to help them streamline their print and online marketing operations.

LAGO can help companies optimize their marketing and production processes throughout Latin America .

"Luis is a perfect addition to our team," said Comosoft Americas President Randy Evans. "We are investing in and expanding our operations in Latin America, to meet the growing demand by the region's retailers and catalogers for content production automation. His knowledge of the industry, and of the latest technology, will help provide support to transform their multichannel marketing efforts."

Ayarza has 16 years of experience supporting the LAGO system. As the Head of Systems and Support for Litho Laser SA, a leading pre-media firm, he oversaw the implementation of LAGO at Belcorp, multinational cosmetic and beauty product company. During his tenure, Ayarza worked with over 250 Belcorp staff members supporting thirteen countries helping optimize catalog and collateral production. Using the LAGO system, he helped automate the process of using complex data to create cost-effective, well-designed catalogs and other marketing campaigns.

"From the beginning," Ayarza said, "I worked closely with Belcorp to transition from a semi-manual catalog process to an automated process. This lets them produce more catalogs in each country where they have a presence, in less time and without mistakes. From this experience, I know that LAGO can help other companies optimize their marketing and production processes, not only in Peru but also throughout Latin America." He added, "Many retailers and catalogers are looking to implement a digital marketing transformation. LAGO is an invaluable tool for achieving that success."

About Comosoft

Founded in 1994, Comosoft is an established, global pioneer in multichannel media and PIM systems for the consumer goods, retail, catalog, e-commerce, and manufacturing sectors. Our goal is to provide data and media production platforms to meet the ever-changing channel requirements of modern, global business, marketing, and digitally-enabled commerce. Our LAGO software tools reflect best practices and proven workflows for optimizing data-intensive content.

