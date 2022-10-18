Ivy Rehab Joins Learning Health Systems Rehabilitation Research Network, Enables Expanded Research in Rehabilitation

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivy Rehab, a national leader in outpatient rehabilitation and pediatric services, is proud to announce it has joined Brown University, Boston University, and the University of Pittsburgh in the Learning Health Systems Rehabilitation Research Network (LeaRRn).

The partnership allows Ivy Rehab to unite in LeaRRn's mission to improve the quality, outcomes, and value of rehabilitation services by fostering collaborative research. As a LeaRRn health system partner, Ivy Rehab has the opportunity to collaborate with other LeaRRn health system partners and match with scholars who are accepted into the Learning Health Systems (LHS) Scholar Program.

"Ivy Rehab is excited to join LeaRRn as this will provide us the opportunity to collaborate with LeaRRn scholars and other health system partners to advance research and clinical practice so we may better serve our patients," said Dr. Tim Marshall, Director of Clinical Outcomes & Research. "Improving our clinical practice is a principal focus at Ivy Rehab as better care ultimately allows our patients and families to get back to enjoying what's most important to them, with reduced pain and barriers."

Ivy Rehab remains focused on delivering the highest quality of care, outcomes, and experience for its patients, which is supported by its recent achievement in which the company exceeded the "Exceptional Performance" threshold established by Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services for the 2021 MIPS performance year.

About Ivy Rehab

Founded in 2003, Ivy Rehab is a rapidly growing network of best-in-class outpatient physical, occupational, speech therapy, and ABA clinics throughout the United States. The Ivy Rehab Network is comprised of multiple brands dedicated to providing exceptional care, personalized treatment, and unparalleled outcomes. With the support of leading middle-market private equity firm Waud Capital Partners, Ivy Rehab will continue its strategic growth via the ongoing investment in new partners who embrace a shared mission, vision, and values, and a culture of being "All About the People."

