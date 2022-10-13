Invisible Fence® Brand Expands Direct Service in Michigan and Ohio

Parent Company, Radio Systems Corporation®, acquires independent dealers Invisible Fence of Ann Arbor and Invisible Fence of Northwest Ohio in an expansion effort to support more pet owners.

SYLVANIA, Ohio, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Invisible Fence® Brand, a pioneer in the pet containment industry, announce they are expanding their direct service area in southeast Michigan and northwest Ohio. This will be the third expansion Invisible Fence has completed in Michigan and their fourth in Ohio.

Invisible Fence of Ann Arbor has been an authorized, full-service dealership of genuine Invisible Fence products and services since 2009 while Invisible Fence of Northwest Ohio has been around since 1996. Collectively, the two dealerships serve more than 25,000 satisfied pet parents. They will join forces and merge into one operating as Invisible Fence of Northwest Ohio as they continue servicing pet owners and their four-legged family members.

"We're eager to expand our direct services into the southeast Michigan and northwest Ohio territories. We're excited to provide the same high-level attention the customers of this region have come to expect, while extending customer service hours and offering new and innovative solutions." said Ed Hoyt, Vice President, and General Manager of Invisible Fence.

Invisible Fence of Ann Arbor and Invisible Fence of Northwest Ohio are Radio System Corporation's 31st acquisition in 24 months. The company recently expanded into Indiana, now having a footprint that covers over 240 communities across the U.S. and Canada.

"Our mission is to keep dogs and cats safe at home and the teams from Ann Arbor and Northwest Ohio are dedicated and passionate about changing the way people live with their pets. They work hard to ensure pet safety in their communities, and we're thrilled to give them the support needed to continue those efforts." said Hoyt.

Invisible Fence offers the premier dog fence on the market including professional installation, Perfect Start™ Plus Training, and exclusive Boundary Plus® Technology. Highly recommended by veterinarians, dog trainers, animal behaviorists, and other pet experts, Invisible Fence offers pet fences that can be customized for clients' unique needs. Invisible Fence of Northwest Ohio will continue to champion pet welfare in the local community through local animal shelter donations, adoption events, and the Project Breathe™ Program.

For additional information or questions, customers can call 1-800-578-3647 or visit InvisibleFence.com, and follow Invisible Fence of Northwest Ohio on Facebook.

About Invisible Fence® Brand

Invisible Fence pioneered the pet containment industry in 1973, making it their mission to provide safe boundaries inside and outside of the home. The Radio Systems Corporation® owned company predominantly sells pet containment, avoidance and access solutions across the U.S. and Canada. In addition to offering award-winning products like Boundary Plus® Technology, Authorized Dealers provide professional installation, Perfect Start™ Plus Training and integrated solutions that have protected more than three million pets to date. Invisible Fence also founded the Project Breathe™ Program in 2006, donating more than 32,000 pet oxygen masks to fire departments and first responders. For more information on Invisible Fence or to find a local dealer, visit InvisibleFence.com or follow the company on Facebook.

