Chatsworth Products Opens New Global Headquarters in Simi Valley, California

New Factory and Corporate Facility More Than Doubles the Manufacturer's Physical Footprint in California While Providing State-of-the-Art Processes, Machinery, Amenities, Production Equipment, Customer Experiences and More

SIMI VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After more than 30 years of manufacturing products and solutions that power and protect technology investments around the world, Chatsworth Products (CPI) is pleased to announce the official grand opening of a new global headquarters in Simi Valley, Calif.

The new facility expands CPI's operational capacity at a time when supply chain logistics are key to sustained growth.

The occasion will be commemorated with an official ribbon cutting ceremony and remarks from local and state government officials, city leaders and CPI executive leadership on Thursday, October 20, beginning at 11:00 a.m. PDT, followed by a welcome reception, lunch and facility tours for invited guests, officials and members of the media.

Located a short distance from the company's original location and namesake in Chatsworth, CA, the new Simi Valley global headquarters more than doubles the company's California manufacturing footprint while continuing to expand overall operational capacity and output at a time when supply chain logistics and workforce recruitment and retention are key to sustained growth and success.

Additionally, the Simi Valley facility includes an assortment of new, state-of-the-art manufacturing and production machinery and equipment, modern office amenities, collaborative workspaces, employee leisure and dining space, and the company's largest product and solutions showroom to date, offering CPI customers, partners and other invited guests to experience the company's products and solutions up close and hands on.

"The official opening of our new global headquarters represents a major milestone for Chatsworth Products," says President and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Custer. "Not only does this new facility unite our California-based corporate and production workforces under one roof, but it also stands as a point of pride and growth for the company's history, ingenuity, and commitment to employee ownership—everyone together, driven by shared goals to achieve shared success."

Founded in 1991 when 90 employees bought out the Dracon Division of Harris Corp. using an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), CPI's presence during the rapid increase of internet usage in the dot-com era propelled the company to develop an impressive portfolio of racks, runways and cable management products that improved the way ICT professionals stored and protected equipment.

As that product portfolio has grown to include thousands of products ranging from CPI's intelligent eConnect® power distribution units (PDUs) and uninterruptible power supplies (UPS) to its highly customizable ZetaFrame™ data center cabinets and RMR® industrial edge enclosures, the company's global expansion has spanned six continents and included various key acquisitions to now provide support to customers around the world from various CPI sales and operational sites in Texas, North Carolina, Toronto, Mexico City, London, Shanghai, the Middle East, and California.

Having honed agile manufacturing capabilities to ably provide solutions that are built to customer specifications and engineered to help organizations of all sizes quickly and confidently adapt to digital transformation, CPI, from its new headquarters, is now more fully equipped to continue supporting emerging technologies and platforms such as the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI) and 5G wireless networks.

To learn more about Chatsworth Products' unique culture of 100% employee ownership, its unprecedented growth over more than 30 years and its continued outlook for ICT infrastructure innovation, watch the video. For those interested in attending or covering the grand opening event on Thursday, Oct. 20, 11:00 a.m. PDT, please contact Jeff Cihocki, CPI Public Relations, at jcihocki@chatsworth.com.

About Chatsworth Products

Chatsworth Products (CPI) is a global manufacturer of products and solutions that power and protect your ever-growing investment in information and communications technology for IT and industrial automation applications. We are a trusted business partner, uniquely prepared to respond to your requirements with global availability and rapid product customization, giving you a competitive advantage. With decades of experience engineering thermal, power and cable management solutions for the data center, enterprise networking and industrial enclosure markets, CPI is well positioned to provide you with unequaled application expertise, customer service and technical support, and a global network of industry-leading distributors.

CPI is listed with the General Services Administration (GSA) under Federal Supply Schedule IT 70. Products are also available through GSA Advantage and through Government Wide Acquisition Contracts (GWACs), including GSA Connections and NITAAC-ECS III (chatsworth.com/gov).

