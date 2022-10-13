2,000+ Patients' Worth of New MolecuLight Data to be Presented at the SAWC Fall 2022 Conference

Unprecedented Body of New Clinical Evidence using the MolecuLight Wound Imaging Platform

Demonstrates Improved Clinical Decision-Making and Patient Outcomes

TORONTO and LAS VEGAS, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - MolecuLight Inc., the leader in point-of-care fluorescence imaging for real-time detection of elevated bacterial loads in wounds, announces that over 2,000 patients' worth of new MolecuLight data will be presented at the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Fall 2022. The data will be presented through a combination of seven clinical posters and three clinical talks and workshops. The international conference is being hosted from October 13 - 16, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada, and is one of the largest multidisciplinary meetings of wound care professionals in the world.





Listing of podium talks, and clinical posters featuring MolecuLight at SAWC Fall 2022 (a) (CNW Group/MolecuLight) (PRNewswire)

Listing of podium talks, and clinical posters featuring MolecuLight at SAWC Fall 2022 (b) (CNW Group/MolecuLight) (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to have our customers share over 2,000 patients' worth of results derived using the MolecuLight imaging platform this week at SAWC Fall", says Anil Amlani, CEO of MolecuLight. "This volume of clinical evidence is unprecedented for a wound imaging device and illustrates the significant utility that the MolecuLight i:X and DX devices are delivering across the full range of care settings. I am especially proud of the staggering improvement in clinical results in vulnerable patient populations when clinicians used the MolecuLight devices. This includes the elderly and disabled population in the long-term care and skilled nursing facility settings as well as studies using MolecuLight in patient populations with a range of skin pigmentations."

"My organization serves the long-term-care and skilled nursing wound care sector in multiple states. The MolecuLight procedure is standard of care for our wound care professionals because of the unmatched insights it provides to our decision-making", says Martha R Kelso, CEO of Wound Care Plus, LLC. "I will present our real-world evidence and documented outcomes using MolecuLight at SAWC including improvements in wound healing rates and reduction in antibiotic usage. In addition, there was a marked reduction of patients with severe infection-related complications (cellulitis, sepsis, osteomyelitis, or any wound-associated hospitalization) notably, without increasing systemic antibiotic usage. The improvements in outcomes to this vulnerable population by using this imaging device is most impressive and are much needed."

A submission on MolecuLight titled Closing the gap on racial disparities in diagnosis of chronic wound infections: the concerning trend involving skin pigmentation and a role for fluorescence imaging, by Dr. Jonathan Johnson, MD MBA CWSP, Medical Director at Comprehensive Wound Care Services and Capital Aesthetic & Laser Center, Washington DC, was selected as one of the top 4 scoring abstracts. This is the fifth consecutive year of SAWC meetings in which an abstract on improving clinical decision-making and patient outcomes achieved through the use of MolecuLight's bacterial-detection technology has received this honour. "There is a known disparity in wound outcomes and amputation rates between low and high skin pigmentation patients. Fluorescence imaging using MolecuLight allowed clinicians to identify more at-risk or clinically infected wounds across all skin tones compared to standard clinical assessment", says Dr. Johnson. "This benefit was most pronounced for patients with the highest skin pigmentation, where the sensitivity to detect bacterial loads using standard-of-care clinical signs and symptoms alone was only 3%; this increased by 12-fold when using MolecuLight. These results are impressive and bode well for this modality's ability to raise the bar for diagnostic imaging across racially diverse patient populations. This aids our efforts to acknowledge and reduce disparities impacting health outcomes."

The clinical presentation and posters featuring the MolecuLight i:X and DX from SAWC Fall 2022 are as follows:

a) CLINICAL PRESENTATIONS

Closing the gap on racial disparities in diagnosis of chronic wound infections: the concerning trend involving skin pigmentation and a role for fluorescence imaging

Dr. Jonathan Johnson , MD, MBA, CWSP



Advanced Clinical Practice & Emerging Research (SAWC Oral Abstracts), Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 , 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM , Julius 1-4

Breaking Biases with Wound Imaging: Racial Disparities and Vulnerable Population Quality

of Care

Moderator Dot Weir, RN , CWON, CWS and speakers Martha Kelso, RN , HBOT, Dr. Jonathan Johnson , MD, MBA, CWSP, Dr. Charles A. Andersen , MD, FACS, MAPWCA and Dr. Alton Johnson Jr. , DPM, FACPM, DABPM, CWSP



Innovation Theater Workshop, Sunday, Oct 16, 2022 , 7:45 – 9:00am , Milano VII-VIII

Shining a Light on Bold Ideas in Wound Care

Imaging bacterial load in complex wound patients: Outcomes analysis of healing, infections, and life-threatening complications

Martha Kelso , CEO, Wound Care Plus, LLC



Innovation Spotlight, Sunday, Oct 16, 2022, 11:20am - 12:20pm , Milano V-VI

b) CLINICAL POSTERS

Poster# PI-026

Fluorescence imaging prompts more thorough debridement of bacteria & biofilm: Real world data from 1000 wound assessments across 36 states

Ashley Jacob *, BSN RN; Laura M. Jones *, PhD; Nathan Krehbiel *, BSN RN; Audrey Moyer-Harris *, BSN RN MBA CWS; Alyssa McAtee , PT, DPT; Isabel Baker , BSN RN, WCC, OMS*; Monique Y. Rennie *, PhD





Download poster

Poster# CR-018

Impact of fluorescence imaging of bacterial presence, location, and load on wound healing, infections & hospitalizations: retrospective analysis of 193 wounds from Medicare patients

Martha R. Kelso, RN HBOT

poster Download poster

Poster# CR-002

Point-of-Care Fluorescence Imaging Reveals Extent of Chronic Inhibitory Bacterial Load in Diabetic Foot Ulcers

Thomas E. Serena , MD FACS; David Armstrong , DPM MD PhD, Michael E. Edmonds

Download poster

Poster# CR-017

Closing the gap on racial disparities in diagnosis of chronic wound infections: the concerning trend involving skin pigmentation and a role for fluorescence imaging

Jonathan Johnson , MD MBA CWSP; Alton Johnson Jr. , DPM FACPM DABPM CWSP; Charles Andersen , MD FACS; Martha R. Kelso, RN HBOT; Alisha Oropallo , MD FACS; Thomas E. Serena , MD FACS

poster Download poster

Poster# CR-029

Location matters when sampling a wound: The impact of fluorescence imaging

on microbiological findings and its role in diagnostic & antibiotic stewardship

Thomas Serena , MD FACS; Philip Bowler , Monique Y. Rennie , PhD poster Download poster

Poster# PI-003

The Role of Fluorescence Bacterial Scanning in the Identification & Treatment of Intertriginous Bacteria in Diabetic Feet

Charles Andersen , MD FACS; Katherine McLeod,RN; Rowena Steffan, RN

Download poster

Poster# PI-002

Incorporating clues from imaged wound dressing in high bacterial loads & infection treatment planning

Charles Andersen , MD FACS; Katherine McLeod, RN; Rowena Steffan, RN

poster Download poster

In addition to the clinical posters and presentations at SAWC Fall 2022, the MolecuLight i:X® and DX™ imaging devices will be available for demonstration in the MolecuLight booth #434 in the Octavius Ballroom (Level 3) at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, NV.

MolecuLight’s booth (#434) at SAWC Fall 2022 in Las Vegas with live demonstrations of the MolecuLight i:X and DX point-of-care imaging systems for detection of bacterial burden in wounds and digital wound measurement and tracking (CNW Group/MolecuLight) (PRNewswire)

The MolecuLight i:X® and DX™ are the only imaging devices for the real-time detection of elevated bacterial burden in wounds that are FDA cleared and CE and Health Canada Approved. With unmatched clinical evidence including over 60 peer-reviewed publications and 1,500 patients, they are used by leading wound care facilities globally.

About MolecuLight Inc.



MolecuLight Inc. is a privately-owned medical imaging company that has developed and is commercializing its proprietary fluorescent imaging platform technology in multiple clinical markets. MolecuLight's suite of commercial devices, which include the MolecuLight i:X® and DX™ fluorescence imaging systems and their accessories, are point-of-care handheld imaging devices for the real-time detection and localization of bacterial load in wounds and digital wound measurement. MolecuLight procedures performed in the United States benefit from an available reimbursement pathway which includes two CPT® codes for physician work to perform "fluorescence imaging for bacterial presence, location, and load" and facility payment for Hospital Outpatient Department (HOPD) and Ambulatory Surgical Center (ASC) settings through an Ambulatory Payment Classification (APC) assignment. The company is also commercializing its unique fluorescence imaging platform technology for other global markets with relevant unmet needs in food safety, consumer cosmetics and other key industrial markets.

For more information, contact:

Rob Sandler

Chief Marketing Officer

MolecuLight Inc.

T. +1.647.362.4684

rsandler@moleculight.com

www.moleculight.com

Images:

Listing of MolecuLight Presentations and Posters at the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Fall 2022

Image Download : https://moleculight.box.com/s/6mdpx1dns8twjx2lgq22m1aoflwk646d and https://moleculight.box.com/s/0xwg6dkqe9uj4iq0p2ix6lbu8yw0hb5m

MolecuLight booth displaying the MolecuLight i:X and DX devices for the real-time detection of elevated bacterial burden in wounds

Image Download: https://moleculight.box.com/s/saw2pyqv15wmjp11uxfyl2p1yyqol6ht

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MolecuLight