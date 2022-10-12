Unisys Advances to an Elite Partner in the ServiceNow Partner Program

Unisys Advances to an Elite Partner in the ServiceNow Partner Program

Partnership status expands long-standing relationship with ServiceNow

BLUE BELL, Pa., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced its advancement to an Elite Partner in the ServiceNow Partner Program. Unisys supports ServiceNow customers by delivering integrated enterprise service management solutions, including project and implementation services, platform-managed services, and service advancement advisors.

Advancing to an Elite partner strengthens Unisys' commitment to transform and automate business workflows by enhancing the productivity and experience of hundreds of thousands of knowledge workers worldwide.

"Businesses today demand premium, efficient and personalized access to IT services," said Leon Gilbert, senior vice president and general manager, Digital Workplace Solutions, Unisys. "We understand this need and are invested in providing unparalleled client experience through our work with ServiceNow."

Unisys' transition to an Elite partner recognizes achievements in the ServiceNow partner assessment methodology, which identifies the activities, accomplishments and commitments that demonstrate Unisys' level of ServiceNow investment and go-to market maturity.

For more information about Unisys' work with ServiceNow, visit https://www.unisys.com/partnerships/alliance-partners/servicenow/.

About Unisys

Unisys is a technology solutions company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding organizations around the world. Unisys offerings include digital workplace solutions, cloud, applications and infrastructure solutions, enterprise computing solutions and business process solutions. For more information on how Unisys delivers for its clients across the commercial, financial services and government sectors, visit unisys.com.

Follow Unisys on Twitter and LinkedIn.

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

RELEASE NO.: 1012/9885

Unisys and other Unisys products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Unisys Corporation. Any other brand or product referenced herein is acknowledged to be a trademark or registered trademark of its respective holder.

UIS-C

View original content:

SOURCE Unisys Corporation