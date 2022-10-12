SMU Cox Dallas 100™ Names SYNERGEN Health One of the Fastest-Growing Privately-Held Companies in the Dallas Area

SMU Cox Dallas 100™ Names SYNERGEN Health One of the Fastest-Growing Privately-Held Companies in the Dallas Area

SYNERGEN Health Makes Annual List Recognizing Dallas-Based Businesses for Growth & Entrepreneurship for Third Year

DALLAS, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SYNERGEN Health, a leader in technology and analytics-driven revenue cycle management solutions for health care organizations, was named among the 100 companies included in the 2022 Dallas 100 ™ list. The Dallas 100 ™ annually recognizes privately held businesses in the Dallas area who achieve impressive growth and demonstrate entrepreneurial strength.

"We are honored to be named to The Dallas 100 ™ and recognized for our economic contribution to this incredible city and community," said Mel Gunawardena, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, SYNERGEN Health. "This recognition is a credit to the dedication of the entire SYNERGEN family, and the confidence our health care partners have in us to transform their revenue cycles, ensuring financial success."

For 32 years, the Caruth Institute for Entrepreneurship at the SMU Cox School of Business and the Dallas 100™ sponsors have celebrated the innovative spirit, determination, and business acumen of area entrepreneurs. Nominated companies and their guests gathered on Thursday, Oct. 6, at the James M. Collins Executive Education Center on SMU's campus for the Dallas 100 CEO Reception.

The Caruth Institute, working with accounting firm BKD, LLP CPAs & Advisors, evaluates and ranks all nominated companies on sales growth and absolute dollar growth over the previous three years. For more information on the list, visit The Dallas 100 Entrepreneur Awards.

SYNERGEN Health has long been a people's company dedicated to providing unparalleled revenue cycle solutions, robotic process automation technology, and stellar customer success. Through its passion and commitment to innovation, SYNERGEN Health has demonstrated steady growth as well as recurring industry honors throughout the years, recognized by leading organizations such as Gartner, KLAS, AdvancedMD, and Great Places to Work.

In addition to the 32nd annual Dallas 100 ™ list, SYNERGEN Health was also ranked among the top 35% of the fastest-growing private companies at number 1,511 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list. The Inc. 5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment – its independent small businesses.

To learn more about SYNERGEN Health and its technology solutions and services, visit www.synergenhealth.com or follow us at @SYNERGENHealthLLC on LinkedIn.

About SYNERGEN Health

Founded in 2011, SYNERGEN Health is a pioneer in the technology and data-driven revenue cycle transformation for the U.S. health care industry. SYNERGEN Health provides complete revenue cycle services, advanced analytics, payment solutions, machine learning, robotic process automation, consulting services, and other software solutions.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Matt Maurel

matt.maurel@anthonybarnum.com

225-933-0123

View original content:

SOURCE SYNERGEN Health