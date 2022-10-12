LENDINGONE HOSTS "MOVING & MILESTONE" EVENT TO CELEBRATE NEW HEADQUARTERS, BUSINESS GROWTH, AND COMMUNITY SUPPORT

City and County Officials, Community Leaders, Key Clients, and Company Employees

Come Together to "Cut the Ribbon" and Tour New Tech-Driven Facility

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingOne – one of the country's largest and fastest growing national direct private lenders for real estate investors, landlords, developers, and real estate funds – formally announced the company's move to a new headquarters in Boca Raton at a ribbon-cutting event that featured local government, business, and community leaders.

Matthew Neisser, CEO & Co Founder of LendingOne; Scott Singer, Mayor of Boca Raton; Robert Weinroth, Mayor of Palm Beach County and County Commissioner; and Troy McLellan, President & CEO of the Greater Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce joined customers and employees in a special ribbon-cutting ceremony commemorating the opening of LendingOne’s new headquarters in Boca Raton, FL. (PRNewswire)

"South Florida has been integral to our success since we first relocated here in 2015 with just five employees," said Matthew Neisser, CEO & Co-Founder of LendingOne, whose company now employs more than 100 people in Boca Raton and three regional offices across the country. "We are very excited about our new headquarters and wanted to share the news with those who have supported us along the way."

"LendingOne is yet another leading company headquartered and expanding in Boca Raton," noted Scott Singer, Mayor of Boca Raton, who spoke at the event. "Our city's robust finance sector continues to attract great talent and expand our thriving ecosystem."

Neisser believes that the new facility, which incorporates advanced communication technology, larger workspaces and meeting rooms, and more places to relax, will keep the company's sales momentum going, while fostering an even stronger corporate culture and enhancing recruiting and retention.

In addition to the launch of the new headquarters, LendingOne used the occasion of the ribbon cutting to share recent sales achievements, which included reaching over $1B in originations just to repeat customers. This milestone reinforces the company's award-winning reputation for delivering personalized, one-on-one transaction support.

To further its presence in the company's top market in Florida and increase the growth of real estate investors, LendingOne also revealed its recent membership in the Greater Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce.

"We appreciate LendingOne joining the ranks of our more than 1,500 members who hail from Jupiter to Miami," stated Troy McLellan, President & CEO of the Greater Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce, who joined Neisser at the podium. "We look forward to working together to create new business opportunities and explore community programs and events that make our area the best place to live, work, learn, and play."

As a demonstration of its commitment to rally local business support for the community, LendingOne presented a donation to Layren Calvo, Director of Agency Relations for Adopt-A-Family of the Palm Beaches, which will help the organization provide resources and much-needed stability to low-income and homeless families with children.

"I'm pleased to see LendingOne taking an active role in supporting two of our county's most pressing issues – investing in local housing for our workforce and sustained job retention and growth – as we continue to make great strides in our recovery from the pandemic," noted Robert Weinroth, Mayor of Palm Beach County and County Commissioner, as he concluded his remarks on stage.

About LendingOne

LendingOne was founded in 2014 to help serve the unique needs of real estate investors, landlords, developers, and real estate funds. The company is one of the country's largest and fastest growing national direct private lenders and uses its own capital as well as its extensive real estate experience to provide quick and reliable funding for clients. LendingOne's commitment to transparency and long-term, strategic partnerships has led to thousands of repeat customers per year.

LendingOne offers an extensive range of loans – including rental, fix and flip, portfolio rental, new construction, multi-family bridge, and fix-to-rent – in 43 states. The company is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, and has regional offices in Charlotte, NC, New York City, and Denver, CO.

Website: https://lendingone.com/

Matthew Neisser, CEO & Co Founder of LendingOne (center) and Joshua Marcus, the company’s General Counsel (left) present a “big check'' to Layren Calvo, Director of Agency Relations for Adopt-A-Family of the Palm Beaches, Inc. The donation will help the charitable organization provide resources and much-needed stability to low-income and homeless families with children. (PRNewswire)

