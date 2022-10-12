Hooters Celebrates 40 Years in 2023, Celebration Starts with Release of the 2023 Hooters Calendar

$1 of every Hooters Calendar sold supports Breast Cancer Research

CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 Hooters Calendar is now available at all Hooters locations. The calendar featuring beautiful world-famous Hooters Girls is celebrating Hooters' 40th Anniversary in 2023. All of the 200 ladies in the calendar work at Hooters restaurants across the country and were selected from thousands of candidates.

The 2023 Hooters Calendar is celebrating Hooters' 40th Anniversary in 2023.

Making her first appearance in the calendar is 2023 Hooters Calendar cover girl Karter Higgins from Humble, Texas. Higgins is studying political science and pre law and plans to attend law school after graduation. Raising money for breast cancer research is near and dear to the heart of Higgins. "Supporting and giving back to breast cancer research is a huge part of my life and I will do all I can to help. My grandma is currently fighting her second round of breast cancer. "I was speechless when I found out I made the cover. I am so grateful and honored to be the cover girl during its 40th anniversary year," said Higgins.

$1 of every Hooters Calendar sold supports the Kelly Jo Dowd Breast Cancer Research Fund as part of the "Give a Hoot" fundraising efforts in October. Kelly Jo Dowd, an original Hooters girl, the 1995 Hooters Calendar Cover Girl and Hooters first General Manager in Palm Harbor succumbed to breast cancer in 2007. The calendar has raised over one million dollars.

Additional ladies featured in the calendar include centerfold and 2022 Miss Hooters International Madison Novo from Hialeah, Florida. "Growing up, Hooters has been the center of my world, especially the Hooters Calendar. My sister was a six-time Hooters calendar girl and the calendar tour was always something my family looked forward to. I'm so thankful to be a part of a brand that empowers me and constantly pushes me to be the best version of myself. Shooting for the 2023 Hooters Calendar and being rewarded with the centerfold has inspired me to continue my career in the modeling and fashion industry," said Novo.

"Miss December" Lindsay Lynch from Merrillville, Indiana has been with Hooters for nine years and this is also her first time as a feature month in the calendar. "My first three years I did not make the calendar. I made a bucket list and every year it was my goal to be featured in the calendar. The effort I put in was noticed. I want to show that if you don't give up and keep trying it will happen, be patient," said Lynch.

The first Hooters Calendar was released fall 1985, two years after the first Hooters opened. "We are proud of the history and tradition of the Hooters Calendar as it continues to be one of America's top selling calendars and is a cornerstone of the Hooters brand. Hooters will celebrate 40 years in 2023 and the celebration started with the release of the 2023 Hooters Calendar," said Chuck Melcher, owner and publisher of the Hooters Calendar.

For more information about the Hooter Calendar, please visit hooterscalendar.com Twitter.com/HootersCalendar, Facebook.com/HootersCalendar, Instagram.com/HootersCalendar.

