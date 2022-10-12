ClickUp Rounds Out Leadership Team to Accelerate Next Era of Growth

With talent from the most respected names in tech, ClickUp's executive bench is poised to take on the next era of workforce transformation

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ClickUp, the productivity platform that brings work together in one place, announced today they've rounded out their leadership team. Bringing experience from leading enterprise tech companies such as ServiceNow, Salesforce, and Zscaler, as well as high-growth scale-ups such as Freedom Financial Network, Snapdocs, and AppDynamics, these seasoned leaders are poised to take ClickUp to the next stage of growth.

With the announcement of $400M in Series C funding in October 2021, ClickUp committed to scaling the team with world-class talent to meet increased demand. After several months of searching, it assembled a group of talented and highly motivated individuals to help scale the business. The group joins Zeb Evans, Chief Executive Officer, Tommy Wang, Chief Business Officer, Dan Zhang, SVP of Finance, and Shailesh Kumar, SVP of Engineering as key decision makers.

"These individuals we picked out for our executive bench were carefully selected and vetted for their high degree of purpose and integrity as leaders, unique expertise in scaling high-growth companies, and a shared desire to build a $100 billion enterprise software business. They have each proven themselves several times over and remain excited to drive an even more enduring impact here," said Tommy Wang, Chief Business Officer, ClickUp. "I am incredibly excited about the quality of the leaders we've attracted and cannot wait to see them in action."

Recent executive hires include:

Briana Ings , VP of Product, oversees ClickUp's product strategy, working collaboratively across teams to bring the company's vision and product roadmap to life. Briana was previously VP of Product and Design at Snapdocs.

Gaurav Agarwal , Chief Growth Officer , leads all aspects of growth across marketing, product and data, leveraging a multitude of channels to drive awareness, retention and monetization. He was formerly SVP of Growth at Freedom Financial Network after serving as the SVP of Growth (and Interim CMO) at Molekule.

Will May , Chief Revenue Officer , leads ClickUp's revenue acquisition strategy, ensuring better synergy across all business acquisition functions. Will previously led enterprise sales as Global Vice President at Zscaler and before that led inside sales at AppDynamics.

Marshall Tyler , Chief Strategy Officer, is responsible for driving strategic partnerships, building out ClickUp's channel strategy, and enhancing ClickUp's capabilities through M&A. Marshall joins ClickUp from ServiceNow where he was VP and Global Head of Industry Solutions and before that, Salesforce where he was COO of Latin America .

Jim Bartolomea , SVP of People, leads ClickUp's global people and employee experience. He was previously the VP of People at ServiceNow and spent 10 years at Qualcomm in a variety of HR roles.

These new hires will help ClickUp achieve its mission of saving people time by making the world more productive. They join ClickUp as the new era of modern work arrives at companies around the globe. Today's workforce is eager to feel more connected and productive, and they're ready to leave behind the endless silos created by the proliferation of today's modern apps. To be genuinely productive in this new era, all work should be connected and centralized in one place.

"It's hard to believe that we launched only five years ago. Today, we have more than 100,000 paying customers and are operating around the globe," said Zeb Evans, Chief Executive Officer, ClickUp. "The impact ClickUp has already made is beyond my wildest dreams. Our customers work more efficiently, collaborate more easily, and move work forward smoothly. We have come a long way in a short period of time, but the best is yet to come. I am eager to see what we're able to achieve with this talented team in place. Let's go!"

ClickUp is continuing to hire across all departments in the organization. To learn more about ClickUp and to learn what career opportunities are currently available, please visit the site here.

About ClickUp

ClickUp is the world's only all-in-one productivity platform that flexes to the way people want to work. It replaces all individual workplace productivity tools with a single, unified platform that includes project management, document collaboration, whiteboards, spreadsheets, and goals. Founded in 2017 and based in San Diego, ClickUp is on a mission to make the world more productive. As one of the fastest-growing SaaS companies in the world, ClickUp has helped more than 800,000 teams and millions of users lead a more productive life and save at least one day every week. To learn more, visit www.clickup.com.

