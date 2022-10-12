Brazos Residential Closes Twelfth Transaction of 2022 with Acquisition of Two Property Portfolio in Southwest Fort Worth, Texas

DALLAS, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brazos Residential, LLC, a Dallas-based real estate private equity firm specializing in multifamily investments, announces the acquisition of a two-property portfolio in Benbrook, TX, marking the firm's twelfth transaction in 2022.

334-unit portfolio in one of the most affluent communities in the DFW metroplex

The 334-unit portfolio consists of two 1980's-built communities—Clear Fork Trail, and Trinity Oaks— situated southwest of downtown Fort Worth, in one of the most affluent communities in the DFW metroplex. The properties are directly adjacent to Forth Worth Country Day, one of Fort Worth's most prestigious private schools, and are surrounded by top retailers, such as Whole Foods and Neiman Marcus.

"Brazos—along with its partners—was able to circumvent the standard bidding process, and its associated cost premium, by acquiring the 'Benbrook Two-Pack' completely off-market", explains Managing Partner and Cofounder, William Hancock. "Our team knows the metroplex extremely well. My business partner, James Roberts, and I have transacted on over 80,000 units across DFW in our previous roles as multifamily and debt brokers. Clear Fork Trail and Trinity Oaks present an incredible opportunity for our partners in one of the best real estate markets in the country."

Founded in 2022, Brazos Residential owns, operates, and manages multifamily real estate assets for institutional and high-net-worth investors across the country. Brazos holds over 2,000 multifamily units across the American Sun Belt, predominately in Texas and North Carolina. The firm employs a dynamic team of real estate, private equity, accounting, and capital market professionals and controls over $263 million in multifamily real estate investments.

For more information, please contact Taylor Leander, Director of Investor Relations, at Investors@BrazosResidential.com

(214) 432-8065

Investors@BrazosResidential.com

www.BrazosResidential.com

