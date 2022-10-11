Upgrade Card the Fastest Growing US Credit Card For Second Consecutive Year According to Nilson Report

Upgrade is the only Fintech listed in the Top 25 U.S. Credit Card Issuers

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Upgrade, Inc., a Fintech company that offers affordable and responsible credit, mobile banking, and payment products to everyday consumers, announced today that Upgrade Card remains the fastest growing U.S. credit card by outstanding balance for a second consecutive year according to the October 2022 issue of the Nilson Report. Upgrade is currently the only Fintech listed in the Top 25 U.S. Credit Card Issuers by outstanding balance.

Last year, Upgrade became the first Fintech company listed in the Top 50 U.S. Credit Card Issuers. Upgrade Card is now ranked at #24 on the list with a growth rate of 311% year-over-year.

"We are so excited to see the growth of Upgrade Card because success wasn't obvious," said Renaud Laplanche, co-founder and CEO of Upgrade. "Upgrade Card is ultimately better for consumers, but it requires more discipline as they commit to paying down their balance every month. Upgrade customers can save money and sleep better at night as they're paying down their debt".

Upgrade has committed since its launch in 2017 to design products that help consumers move in the right direction with responsible financial products that put more money in their pockets. Its latest innovation Upgrade OneCard™ gives consumers a single card for all their purchases, and offers the rewards of a credit card while helping consumers stay within budget like a debit card. Upgrade delivered over $19 billion in affordable consumer credit since its inception. Upgrade was ranked #1 in the Financial Times' list of Fastest Growing Companies in the Americas last year, and its latest round of financing valued the company at $6.3 billion.

About Upgrade

Upgrade has delivered over $19 billion in affordable and responsible credit to everyday consumers through cards and loans since its inception in 2017. It also offers rewards checking accounts with debit cards that offer 2% cash back rewards on common everyday expenses and monthly subscriptions. Upgrade is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with an operations center in Phoenix, Arizona, and a technology center in Montreal, Canada. Loans and credit lines are issued, and banking services are provided, by Cross River Bank, a New Jersey State Chartered Commercial Bank, Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender, and Blue Ridge Bank, a nationally chartered commercial bank, Member FDIC. Upgrade Card is issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. Rewards associated with the Upgrade Card, when applicable, are provided by Upgrade, Inc. More information is available at: https://www.upgrade.com .

