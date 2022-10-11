Straive appoints Josh Blair as its Chairman

MUMBAI, India, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Straive (erstwhile SPi Global), a leader in delivering technology-driven solutions for Content, EdTech, and Data to leading global organizations, has appointed Josh Blair as its Non-Executive Chairman.

Josh is the CEO and Co-Founder of EdTech innovator Impro.AI. Additionally, Josh is the Vice Chair at TELUS International, the Governance Chair at Neighbourly Pharmacies, and a partner at Esplanade Ventures. Prior to 2020, Josh enjoyed 25 years working at TELUS Corporation, most recently as Group President overseeing TELUS International, TELUS Health, TELUS Agriculture, TELUS Business Solutions, and TELUS Ventures.

"We are thrilled to have Josh Blair join our Board as the Non-Executive Chair. Josh has had a tremendous impact while leading various digital transformation programs, and we look forward to drawing on his experience and acumen as we continue to transform Straive," said Ratan Datta, President and CEO of Straive.

"We have enjoyed working with Josh over several years at TELUS International, and his leadership has been a catalyst to the success of his companies. We look forward to his Chairmanship at Straive as the company continues its growth journey and achieves new heights," said Jimmy Mahtani, Managing Director of Baring Private Equity Asia.

"As Chairman of Straive, I am excited about the opportunity of working with Baring Private Equity Asia, the board, and the management team to continue to transform Straive, with its investments in high caliber talent and digital technologies focused on delivering the highest quality of services to its clients," said Josh Blair.

About Straive (erstwhile SPi Global)

Straive is a market-leading content technology enterprise that provides data services, subject matter expertise (SME), and technology solutions to multiple domains, such as research content, e-Learning/EdTech, and data/information providers. With a client base scoping 30 countries worldwide, Straive's multi-geographical resource pool is strategically located in seven countries: Singapore (headquarters), India, Philippines, USA, Nicaragua, Vietnam, and UK.

