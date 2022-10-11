Significant Commercial Order received for Zwipe Pay Platform

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zwipe is proud to announce a significant commercial order for its Zwipe Pay platform, which enables smart card manufacturers to deliver biometric payment cards. This order has been placed by one of the world's largest smart card manufacturers delivering tens of millions of payment cards globally.

The order value is approximately USD 225,000 and the shipment is targeted for later Q4 2022, making it the single largest commercial order for a quarter in Zwipe's history. Most notably this initial order is part of a larger volume that the smart card manufacturer expects to place in 2023. This development comes after the smart card manufacturer has started to ramp up its production readiness to deliver biometric payment cards in high volume to key growth markets in Europe.

Robert Puskaric, President and CEO of Zwipe added, "It is encouraging to see the growing commitment from one of the largest smart card manufacturers to launch biometric payment cards in higher volumes from 2023 with Zwipe. Our platform's Visa certification in March and Mastercard's approval in August this year has further accelerated our customers' interest to bring their next generation payment cards to markets in continued partnership with Zwipe".

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements in Regulation EU 596/2014 article 19 number 3 and the Norwegian Securities Trading Act section 5-12, and is information that Zwipe AS is obligated to make public pursuant to the continuing obligations of companies admitted to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo (Euronext Growth Oslo Rule Book - Part II) and on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North is FNCA Sweden AB, info@fnca.se. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 10:10 on 11 October 2022.

About Zwipe

Zwipe believes the inherent uniqueness of every person is the key to a safer future. We work with great passion across networks of international organizations, industries and cultures to make convenience safe and secure. We are pioneering next-generation biometric card and wearables technology for payment and physical & logical access control and identification solutions. We promise our customers and partners deep insight and frictionless solutions, ensuring a seamless user experience with our innovative biometric products and services. Zwipe is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, with a global presence. To learn more, visit http://www.zwipe.com.

For more information, please contact:

Danielle Glenn, CFO and Head of IR

+47 909 98 201

ir@zwipe.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/18194/3646099/bad939197c2e5a29.pdf 20221011 Significant Commercial Order Announcement

View original content:

SOURCE Zwipe AS