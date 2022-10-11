Investopedia, Verywell Health, and Parents to Host 2022 "Your Money, Your Health" Summit

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Investopedia , Verywell Health , and Parents today announced their joint conference to explore planning and paying for different stages of life, including starting a family, investing for retirement, and managing medical care costs. The second annual Your Money Your Health: Planning for Your Future will be held live at Dotdash Meredith's headquarters in New York City on Thursday, October 20, between 1 and 4:30 PM EDT, with free admission for both in-person and virtual attendees.

Your Money, Your Health: Planning For Your Future will begin at 1 p.m. EDT on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. (PRNewswire)

The Your Money Your Health summit will answer the past year's most pressing financial and healthcare questions.

A volatile economy and the lingering effects of COVID-19 have magnified family, health, and financial challenges for millions of Americans. The Your Money Your Health summit will answer the past year's most pressing financial and healthcare questions in a series of panel discussions hosted by Grace Bastidas, Editor-in-Chief of Parents, Dr. Jessica Shepherd, Chief Medical Officer of Verywell Health, and Caleb Silver, Editor-in-Chief of Investopedia.

"Our money and our health are inextricably linked, and many of the last few years' biggest challenges influence both," said Caleb Silver, Editor-in-Chief of Investopedia. "This event will bring together some of the top experts across finance, wellness, and parenting to provide attendees with the tools they need to improve their financial wellbeing through all life stages, and offer solutions for navigating health and family-related decisions through major milestones."

Your Money Your Health: Planning for Your Future will feature expert analysis from top industry professionals, authors, physicians, and financial leaders, across four sessions:

Budgeting for Baby. Starting a family can be expensive. Learn how to navigate the costs associated with the first year of parenthood.

The New Rules of Investing for Your Family's Future. Explore emerging retirement strategies that can help you and your loved ones build long-term wealth and stability.

Paying for Healthcare at Every Age. As the cost of healthcare rises, even for those who have insurance, learn to plan for healthcare expenses at every stage of life.

How Health Tech Impacts Providers, Patients & Investors. Explore the latest developments in health tech and what they mean for providers, patients, and investors.

Visit here for more information and to register for free virtual or in-person tickets for Your Money Your Health: Planning for Your Future on Thursday, October 20, from 1 to 4:30 PM EDT.

