Humble & Fume Announce Addition to the California Cannabis Commercial Team

Humble & Fume Inc. (CSE: HMBL) (OTCQX: HUMBF) ("Humble" or the "Company"), a leading North American distributor of cannabis and cannabis accessories, supported by a customer-centric sales team and robust fulfillment infrastructure, today announced the hiring of Charlie Cangialosi, VP of Commercial for the California market.

Joel Toguri, Chief Executive Officer of Humble, commented, "Charlie brings over two decades of experience leading sales teams for some of the most successful brands in the cannabis and beverage alcohol space. We are committed to accelerating our expansion efforts in the U.S. and adding Charlie to our team will help us realize that goal."

Charlie joins Humble from Old Pal, where he served as Chief Operating Officer, providing leadership across multiple areas, including sales, production, innovation, operations & retail execution.

"During my time at Old Pal, I had the opportunity to lead business development efforts to expand the brand into new states and international markets like Canada and Israel," said Charlie. "I am looking forward to working with the talented team at Humble to continue our efforts to become the dominant distributor of cannabis in the California marketplace."

His expertise in the cannabis industry also includes reshaping the route-to-market strategies of Kiva Confections and Loudpack. Before he transitioned to the cannabis industry, Charlie spent eighteen years in the beverage alcohol industry in various roles, including sales, marketing, analytics, and senior leadership for Anheuser-Busch and MillerCoors.

Additionally, Charlie has been an active legislative lobbying contributor in the cannabis industry. Through his work with CCIA & CCMA, he provided insight and strategies from his experience in the alcohol industry, which is subject to significant state and federal regulations. His ability to draw the parallels between these two adult-use product regulations makes him effective in conveying the need for practical and reasonable cannabis regulations.

Charlie is a California State University Long Beach graduate and holds an MBA from Pepperdine University.

About Humble & Fume Inc.

Humble & Fume Inc. is a leading North American distributor of cannabis and cannabis accessories, supported by a customer-centric sales team and a strong fulfillment infrastructure. As the only fully integrated cannabis distribution solution, Humble bridges the gap for retailers, licensed cannabis producers, multi-state operators, and cannabis consumers to maximize sales penetration, and increase financial performance. With over 20 years of North American operating experience, Humble has cultivated extensive vendor and customer relationships, distributing premium cannabis consumables and consumption devices.

