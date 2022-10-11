BIO-TECHNE INTRODUCES NEW SIMPLE PLEX AAV VIRAL TITER ASSAYS

Simple Plex AAV assays combine industry leading AAV antibody reagents from PROGEN with convenience and simplicity of the fully automated Ella platform.

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) and PROGEN announced today the release of three new Simple Plex™ Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV) viral titer assays for intact AAV capsid quantification. Featuring best-in-class AAV reagents from PROGEN—a leader in AAV antibodies, ELISAs, and controls—the new Simple Plex AAV1, AAV6, and AAV8 viral titer assays provide users with a fully automated and quantitative method of vector analysis.

Designed to meet increasing demands for fast and reproducible titration of viral particles, the new fully validated Simple Plex AAV viral titer assay kits are the latest addition to Bio-Techne's comprehensive portfolio of ProteinSimple branded instruments, tools, and consumables for protein analysis. Bio-Techne introduced the Simple Plex AAV2 assay in co-operation with PROGEN last year, the first in its series of AAV assays for the reliable quantification of AAV capsid titers. The new Simple Plex AAV viral titer assays offer the same superior performance as the industry standard PROGEN AAV ELISAs along with the sensitivity, reproducibility, convenience and time-saving advantages inherent in the fully automated Ella immunoassay platform.

"AAV vectors remain powerful tools in gene therapy research and development," said Will Geist, President of BioTechne's Protein Sciences segment. "The improved range of detection achievable with our Simple Plex viral titer assays is particularly useful for AAV capsid titer assessment, as samples need fewer dilutions to meet the linear range of the assay. Ella provides a wide dynamic range and high precision, ensuring you get the high-quality data required to meet regulatory standards for AAV titration throughout bioproduction workflows."

"We are delighted and proud to continue our partnership with BioTechne through this valuable contribution to the field of AAV gene therapy," said Katja Betts, CEO of PROGEN "Our exclusive portfolio of serotype specific antibodies provides a great basis for various assay formats as proven anew with the successful development of the Simple Plex™ AAV viral titer assays."

Simple Plex assays on Ella emulate a traditional sandwich ELISA format, however, everything is pre-loaded onto a microfluidic cartridge. Users simply dilute the samples and run the analyzer. Once loaded, the Ella platform performs every step of the immunoassay automatically, from wash steps to final quantification of results.

PROGEN provides an exclusive AAV antibody portfolio, including intact AAV particle specific antibodies. The AAV antibodies are also used for the analysis of AAV capsid integrity, purification and represent a suitable positive control for neutralization assays to analyze pre-existing AAV antibodies in patient sera. Due to their high affinity and specific binding to fully assembled AAV particles the PROGEN antibodies are well-established tools for AAV gene therapy R&D and quality control.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities. Bio-Techne products assist scientific investigations into biological processes and the nature and progress of specific diseases. They aid in drug discovery efforts and provide the means for accurate clinical tests and diagnoses. With thousands of products in its portfolio, Bio-Techne generated approximately $1.1 billion in net sales in fiscal 2022 and has approximately 3,000 employees worldwide. For more information on Bio-Techne and its brands, please visit https://www.bio-techne.com.

About Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH)

Contact: David Clair, Vice President, Investor Relations

david.clair@bio-techne.com

612-656-441

About PROGEN

PROGEN commits to support the gene therapy community in improving and expanding safe & reliable treatments for their patients. Our mission is to provide high quality products that help advancing new therapies and develop existing research processes. Thus, assisting in the development of proper solutions for people suffering from poor health and affected by disease on a daily basis. The PROGEN team consists of bioscientists and adeno-associated virus (AAV) experts who collaborate with specialists around the world. We are more than just a manufacturer of antibodies, AAV gene therapy tools, density gradient media, and phage display technologies: We strive to understand the needs of scientists to develop solutions to jointly address challenges in academic research, biotechnology and pharma. Starting out in 1983 as a pioneer antibody manufacturer, PROGEN has become a globally operating biotech company and a reliable partner for academia, biotech and pharma. For more information on PROGEN and its products, please visit https://www.progen.com.

