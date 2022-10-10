SunPower Announces Chief Legal Officer

RICHMOND, Calif., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SunPower Corp. (NASDAQ:SPWR), a leading solar technology and energy services company, announced Eileen Evans as its new Chief Legal Officer. Evans brings more than 25 years of legal and technology business experience to SunPower including commercial transactions, merger and acquisition integration, intellectual property, litigation, investigations, compliance, and corporate matters.

Evans most recently served as chief legal and corporate affairs officer at Redaptive, a tech-enabled sustainability-as-a-service company. Prior to that, she served as deputy general counsel at Micro Focus International, a British multinational software and information technology business. Before that, Evans held roles including vice president and deputy general counsel at Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Hewlett-Packard Company and associate general counsel at Oracle Corporation and Sun Microsystems, Inc.

"Eileen brings a depth of experience at large and growing technology organizations that will be incredibly valuable as SunPower continues to expand and evolve during this time of marked growth," said Peter Faricy, SunPower CEO. "With her strong track record and unique perspective, she will make a great addition to our world-class leadership team."

"I am passionate about tackling climate change, and I am excited to join the team at SunPower where I can combine this passion with my legal experience in the sustainability and technology sectors," said Evans. "SunPower and the solar industry are at such an important inflection point; I am looking forward to the meaningful work ahead."

Evans earned her Juris Doctorate from the University of California, Davis and her Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of California, Berkeley. She currently serves on the Boards of Directors for Torpago and the Linux Foundation.

SunPower is a leading solar and energy services provider in North America. SunPower offers the only solar + storage solution designed and warranted by one company that gives customers control over electricity consumption and resiliency during power outages while providing cost savings. For more information, visit www.sunpower.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our expectations for our business. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, expectations and beliefs and involve substantial risks and uncertainties that may cause results, performance or achievement to materially differ from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, regulatory changes and the availability of economic incentives promoting use of solar energy and fluctuations or declines in the performance of our solar panels and other products and solutions. A detailed discussion of these factors and other risks that affect our business is included in filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) from time to time, including our most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading "Risk Factors." Copies of these filings are available online from the SEC or on the SEC Filings section of our Investor Relations website at investors.sunpower.com. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information currently available to us, and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events.

