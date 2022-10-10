SharpCloud Software joins Oracle's PartnerNetwork (OPN) to help companies align their project work to business goals

LONDON, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SharpCloud, a powerful visual tool for strategic business alignment, today announced that it has become an Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) member. As a partner member, SharpCloud delivers data-driven visualization and collaboration solutions to ensure project-led enterprise companies can align project work to their long-term business goals. SharpCloud complements Oracle's Enterprise level project management product system (Oracle Primavera Cloud, Oracle Primavera P6 EPPM, Oracle Primavera Unifier, Oracle Aconex, Oracle Textura, Gateway, Primavera Analytics).

SharpCloud is a unique business alignment platform that supports both top-down and bottom-up decision-making discussions, through its ability to dynamically visualize cost and schedule information across multiple views so that users can see the relationships of their work to goals. SharpCloud provides a shared workspace that connects data and people and ensures a greater connection between strategy design and delivery.

Organizations around the world waste roughly $2 trillion a year due to the ineffective implementation of business strategy, according to PMI's 2018 Pulse of the Profession® study.

"This PMI study supports our understanding that many organizations continue to have poor alignment between business goals and their in-progress project delivery schedule," said Sarim Khan, CEO, and Co-Founder of SharpCloud. "This is a huge issue for project-led organizations, where so much money and effort are just wasted. We can help Oracle Primavera customers quickly visualize and leverage the relationships and connections between their project data and business goals. This increased visibility allows them to see where they need to focus and the impact of their decisions and provides their leadership with a holistic view of the business."

"As an OPN member, SharpCloud adds the benefit of visualizing business goals that provide a natural strategic extension to the Oracle product suite," said Oracle's Dave Bullard, Senior Director Industry Innovation. "Being able to dynamically see the relationships across the different layers of a business, such as organizational goals and risks, etc., allows customers to analyze the different perspectives they need to consider in order to discuss alignment and make the right decisions."

Sarim says, "We are thrilled to be an OPN member and excited to help organizations draw connections to otherwise siloed areas of their business and better understand how their roadmap connects to the overall business direction and strategy. We want to be their go-to tool when they discuss alignment questions such as: Are we delivering against our organizational goals? Are we doing the right work? Do we know our major risks and are we dealing with them? That visibility alone is worth millions of dollars for large enterprise where projects can be worth tens if not hundreds of millions of dollars."

About SharpCloud

SharpCloud is visual business alignment software helping companies to visualize key information to inform strategic business decisions. Founded in 2012, SharpCloud has grown to service over 100 companies globally and has over 18,000 users.

Designed for decision-makers, the SharpCloud platform empowers you to view interdependencies, filter out the noise and prepare you with new insights before you take action, helping to visualize your business as a whole and keep activities and strategy aligned. Typical use cases include business road-mapping, innovation and portfolio management, and risk management.

Through smarter, more informed decisions, SharpCloud enables you to increase business agility, solve business challenges and innovate faster across the organization.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program that provides partners with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions. OPN offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle's products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle's growing product portfolio, partner base and business opportunity. Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to be recognized and rewarded for their investment in Oracle Cloud. Partners engaging with Oracle will be able to differentiate their Oracle Cloud expertise and success with customers through the OPN Cloud program – an innovative program that complements existing OPN program levels with tiers of recognition and progressive benefits for partners working with Oracle Cloud. To find out more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partners.

