APOLLO: WHEN WE WENT TO THE MOON OPENS OCT. 21 AT THE DENVER MUSEUM OF NATURE & SCIENCE

DENVER, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Apollo: When We Went to the Moon" opens at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science on Oct. 21. This exhibition launches you back to the space race leading up to the moon landing in 1969. Take in more than 100 artifacts from the U.S. Space and Rocket Center's archives, make footprints on a virtual moon and climb aboard a lunar rover model in this multi-sensory exhibition.

Make footprints on a virtual moon and climb aboard a lunar rover model in this multi-sensory exhibition.

The Apollo 11 moon landing was a momentous achievement for the United States, and it paved the way for the expansion of space exploration and technologies, like the lunar rover. However, the success of the mission was only one of several historic moments happening in the country. The cultural and political context of the Apollo program included the Cold War, the Civil Rights movement, the Vietnam War and the Anti-War movement.

Over 400,000 individuals contributed to the success of the American space program. The best and brightest scientists, mathematicians, artists, engineers, writers, coders, doctors and hundreds of other experts worked for over a decade to send humans to the moon and bring them safely home again.

"The American space program today stands on the shoulders of those who worked to make the first footsteps on the moon possible," Ka Chun Yu, Museum curator of space sciences said. "From history and politics to the Apollo missions, the International Space Station and today's Artemis program, this exhibition showcases the power of human ingenuity, commitment and cooperation."

"Apollo: When We Went to the Moon" is a touring exhibition co-produced by The U.S. Space and Rocket Center and Flying Fish. This exhibition is on display through Jan. 22, 2023. Visit us online for the full press kit.

