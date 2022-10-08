AZURE POWER SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Azure Power Global Limited - AZRE

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until October 31, 2022 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Azure Power Global Limited ("Azure" or the "Company") (NYSE: AZRE), if they purchased the Company's securities between June 15, 2021 and August 26, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Get Help

Azure investors should visit us at https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nyse-azre/ or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

Azure and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On August 29, 2022, the Company disclosed that its Chief Executive Officer had resigned, less than two months after his appointment and that it had "received a whistleblower complaint in May 2022 alleging potential procedural irregularities and misconduct by certain employees at a plant belonging to one of its subsidiaries." During the Company's review of these allegations, Azure "discovered deviations from safety and quality norms" and "also identified evidence of manipulation of project data and information by certain employees."

On this news, shares of Azure declined by $4.61 per share, or approximately 44.07%, from $10.46 per share to close at $5.85 on August 29, 2022.

The case is Gilbert v. Azure Power Global Limited, No. 22-cv-7432.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.

